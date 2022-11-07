ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

5 things to know about interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The Colts dropped two bombshells on Monday — first, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Then, they named franchise legend Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach.

Here's what to know about Saturday.

Jeff Saturday played for the Colts for 13 seasons

Saturday went undrafted, but was signed by the Colts in 1999. After just two seasons, he began a streak of starting 85 consecutive games. In 2005, he made the first of six Pro Bowls. He was an All-Pro in 2005 and 2007.

He won a Super Bowl with Colts

Saturday won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006.

He is in the Colts Ring of Honor

Saturday was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2015, becoming the 12th player to earn the recognition.

He's never coached at the college or NFL level

Jeff Saturday has never been a college or NFL coach. But he was a high school football coach at Hebron Christian in Georgia, where his son played.

"I'll tell you what, it’s probably one of the most, if not the most, fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done," Saturday said. "I really enjoy working with the young people. The game of football teaches people so many lessons in life."

He leaned on lessons from his longtime coach Tony Dungy

"I use a lot of the Tony Dungy philosophies of, 'We're going to execute. We're not going to make excuses.' We are going to be a team that really battles from first kickoff until the end," said Saturday. "We push our guys hard."

He's been an ESPN analyst for nearly a decade

Saturday joined ESPN in 2013 and regularly appeared on Get Up, First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter.

