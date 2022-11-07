ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

borderreport.com

Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted six individuals entering the country illegally on Oct. 30, about 2 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona. CBP said the camera operator observed that one of the migrants was armed with a handgun and relayed the message to agents with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC, who responded to the area.
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

BP Assists ECPD

El Centro Police got an assist from a U. S. Border Patrol agent. The Border Patrol agent made a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver in the area of 5th and Euclid at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The Border Patrol notified the El Centro Police Department who responded and administered a field sobriety test to the 27-year-old driver. The driver was then arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving under the Influence.
EL CENTRO, CA
KOLD-TV

CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
SAN LUIS, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Suspect, 16, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by

CALIPATRIA — A 16-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
CALIPATRIA, CA
gilaherald.com

Border Patrol involved in fatal shooting near San Luis

Photo by Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Protection: A Border Patrol vehicle by the border wall between San Diego and Tijuana in this 2016 file photo. Agents encountered an armed migrant after being alerted by a camera operator. Contributed Article/Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection. SAN LUIS – On October...
SAN LUIS, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Agents ‘Horse Around’ Just in Time for Cattle Call

BRAWLEY — The clopping of hooves through Brawley’s streets came a week early this year when the U.S. Border Patrol’s horse unit came riding through town on Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, much to the delight of the many children who came out to see them. A team...
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Border Traffic Plan OK’d by Calexico Council

CALEXICO — A new traffic management plan that will close off portions of southbound traffic heading to Mexico from Second Street and add more traffic controllers near the border was unanimously approved on Monday, Nov. 7. During a special meeting of the Calexico City Council meeting, interim Police Chief...
CALEXICO, CA
kxoradio.com

COVID 19 Cases

(Active COVID 19 Cases)....The number of active COVID 19 cases updated. County Public Health updated the numbers Tuesday morning. According to the new numbers there are currently 203 active COVID 19 cases in Imperial County. That is about 50 more than what was previously reported. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 6.30, with a positivity rate of 8.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus are now at 957.
kyma.com

YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims

CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
CALIPATRIA, CA
KYMA News 11

SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley

Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
kxoradio.com

VA Clinic In El Centro Is Still Closed

(Veterans Clinic in El Centro still being repaired)....The Clinic was damaged in the storm that hit in late October. It has been closed for repairs since then. They are not accepting in-person visits, but they are providing services that can be conducted over the phone. The latest report is that work is being done on the floors and it could be ready to open next week.
EL CENTRO, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
YUMA, AZ

