Read full article on original website
Related
borderreport.com
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted six individuals entering the country illegally on Oct. 30, about 2 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona. CBP said the camera operator observed that one of the migrants was armed with a handgun and relayed the message to agents with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC, who responded to the area.
Man indicted for allegedly smuggling fentanyl across border
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Mexican resident Edwin Francisco Cubillas allegedly hid 16 packages containing fentanyl in his car when he drove through the port of entry.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
kxoradio.com
BP Assists ECPD
El Centro Police got an assist from a U. S. Border Patrol agent. The Border Patrol agent made a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver in the area of 5th and Euclid at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The Border Patrol notified the El Centro Police Department who responded and administered a field sobriety test to the 27-year-old driver. The driver was then arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving under the Influence.
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
CBP agents involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection’s Office has released details on a fatal shooting involving three agents and a group of undocumented migrants. On October 30, 2022, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted a group of six suspected undocumented migrants entering the United States approximately 1.8 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry. The camera operator observed at least one of the migrants armed with a handgun. The camera operator relayed the information via radio to Border Patrol agents assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit working in the area.
calexicochronicle.com
Suspect, 16, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by
CALIPATRIA — A 16-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
gilaherald.com
Border Patrol involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
Photo by Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Protection: A Border Patrol vehicle by the border wall between San Diego and Tijuana in this 2016 file photo. Agents encountered an armed migrant after being alerted by a camera operator. Contributed Article/Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection. SAN LUIS – On October...
AZFamily
Man dead after Border Patrol agent-involved shooting near San Luis Port of Entry at border
SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot by Border Patrol agents last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office reported that on that Sunday, Oct. 30, a Border Patrol remote camera operator saw six possibly undocumented migrants trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Mexico around 1.8 miles from the San Luis Port of Entry.
calexicochronicle.com
Agents ‘Horse Around’ Just in Time for Cattle Call
BRAWLEY — The clopping of hooves through Brawley’s streets came a week early this year when the U.S. Border Patrol’s horse unit came riding through town on Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, much to the delight of the many children who came out to see them. A team...
Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona. The post Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in
The race for Imperial County District Attorney has been a hot one, as numbers continue to come in. The post Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Border Traffic Plan OK’d by Calexico Council
CALEXICO — A new traffic management plan that will close off portions of southbound traffic heading to Mexico from Second Street and add more traffic controllers near the border was unanimously approved on Monday, Nov. 7. During a special meeting of the Calexico City Council meeting, interim Police Chief...
kxoradio.com
COVID 19 Cases
(Active COVID 19 Cases)....The number of active COVID 19 cases updated. County Public Health updated the numbers Tuesday morning. According to the new numbers there are currently 203 active COVID 19 cases in Imperial County. That is about 50 more than what was previously reported. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 6.30, with a positivity rate of 8.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus are now at 957.
kyma.com
YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
holtvilletribune.com
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley
Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
VA Clinic In El Centro Is Still Closed
(Veterans Clinic in El Centro still being repaired)....The Clinic was damaged in the storm that hit in late October. It has been closed for repairs since then. They are not accepting in-person visits, but they are providing services that can be conducted over the phone. The latest report is that work is being done on the floors and it could be ready to open next week.
fox10phoenix.com
Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
Voters showing up on election day in El Centro
The Imperial County Registrar's Office says voters are coming in to get their votes in. The post Voters showing up on election day in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0