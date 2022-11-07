Read full article on original website
How Much Do In-House Lawyers Make?
Having a sense of the compensation universe is essential not only for working corporate counsel who want to benchmark their pay but also for law firm attorneys considering a move in-house. That’s where Above the Law’s In-House Compensation Survey comes in. Working with our friends at Lake Whillans, we surveyed...
All In A Name
One of my favorite things about patent litigation is the sheer number of legal issues that can arise in even the most straightforward patent dispute. In addition to decisions on the merits with respect to the patent trifecta — infringement, invalidity, and damages — very interesting procedural issues often surface as well. From venue and convenience questions at the beginning of a case to questions of standing that can pop up at any time or even to procedural issues that trail a federal circuit remand, you never know what you are going to get in a given case. Having litigated dozens of patent cases over the past 20 years, I thought I had seen it all, at least in terms of the variety of motions that can be presented. But I was wrong, as I recently saw an unsealed opinion from late October that addressed a novel (but very impactful on the case) issue. Namely, whether the plaintiff could update the case caption, or substitute a party, at a pretty advanced stage of the case.
States Protecting Abortion Rights This Election
Ways to see proven ROI from a workplace mental health program. Hint: Two other states had measures on the ballot to further reduce reproductive freedom in their states. One of those measures failed, and while the other is still being counted, it appears to have failed as well. Recent workplace...
Keeping In-House Counsel In-House
As a whole, corporate legal departments have long provided superior work-life balance when compared with the Biglaw lifestyle. But even with an increasing focus on benefits other than compensation in the industry, a new survey suggests that corporate law departments are not immune to a downward trend in workplace satisfaction.
The Gender Pay Gap Is Largest for Highly Educated Women and Executives: Why Are Women Being Punished for Success?
A recent TradingPedia study found that among the different occupations, management positions continue to have the largest gender wage gap. Women in management earned an average of $1,265 per week...
Social capital: the new currency of the workplace
Socializing at work is a building block of the nation, says a study from the Survey Center of American Life. Adaptable schedule. Flexibility. Will remote work end soon? Why make the workplace social? Brent Orrell. Daniel Cox. Jessie Wall.
'The Bloodbath Has Begun': In-House Counsel Face Layoffs
In fact, last week was historic in that several tech companies decided to conduct layoffs, all at once. Here’s an excerpt from Corporate Counsel:. Stripe on Thursday announced it was cutting 14% of its workforce, or 1,000 jobs. The same day Lyft said it is chopping 13% of staff, or about 683 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon said it would pause adding new corporate workers, citing the “uncertain” economy and a hiring boom that swelled its workforce in recent years.
