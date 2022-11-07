Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Crash involving tractor-trailer on Hampton Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Hampton Boulevard near the Midtown Tunnel. Police say the call came in around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Images from the scene show the container part of the tractor-trailer overturned in the crash at an underpass.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Police: Stolen vehicle chase ends in crash, charges
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers had found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
Man seriously injured following shooting on Nickerson Blvd. in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nickerson Blvd
Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday night. According to a news release, officers heard gunshots while patrolling and responded to the 1900 block of Nickerson Boulevard at 11 p.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the...
Great Bridge Bridge comes down on disabled minivan
The accident happened on the Great Bridge Bridge just before its noon opening.
outerbanksvoice.com
GoFundMe started for young girl seriously injured in Nov. 5 Currituck accident
On Saturday Nov. 5, at about 10 p.m., a pedestrian, identified as young girl, was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on U.S. 158 in Powells Point. The Voice’s repeated efforts to get more information on the accident from the N.C. State Highway Patrol have been unsuccessful. But...
Man dies after shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning. According to the department, police officers went to the 3500 block of North Military Highway, around 2 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to Sentara...
Chesapeake man dies following shooting on Military Highway
On November 6, around 2 a.m. Norfolk Police responded to the 3500 block of N Military Highway for the report of a gunshot victim.
Support Pours in for Waterman & Wife Injured in Motorcycle Crash
When a well-known couple in the waterman community suffers a life-changing accident, the Eastern Shore of Virginia—and the Bay at large—rallies around them without hesitation. Kenny Heath, 59, is a respected fourth-generation waterman in Townsend, Va. who tears up boat-docking competitions. His wife, Linda, organizes the competitions and...
Girl struck by vehicle on US-158 in Currituck
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
Motorcyclist dies in Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Virginia Beach Saturday evening, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. VBPD tweeted just before 7 p.m. Saturday to say the department was working a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of South Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Person dies after crash at Virginia Beach intersection
Virginia Beach Police have responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S Boggs Ave. and Bonney Rd.
WAVY News 10
Pedestrian ‘seriously hurt’ after being hit by car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, according to city police. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection with Rose Marie Avenue. Police said the person suffered a...
Suspect returns and robs VB gas station after being denied service
The Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are seeking community help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
WAVY News 10
One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested
One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
MISSING: Virginia Beach police search for teenage girl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager who could be a danger to herself. According to police, My'Hy'Yunna Williams, 16, was last seen on the 3500 block of Sierra Arch on November 4. That's right off of Lynnhaven Parkway. Williams is...
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person, Ezra Keshawn Faison, last seen Monday on Poppy Crescent
Man dies following shooting on Kincaid Ave. in Norfolk
According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 6:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue.
