Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Crash involving tractor-trailer on Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Hampton Boulevard near the Midtown Tunnel. Police say the call came in around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Images from the scene show the container part of the tractor-trailer overturned in the crash at an underpass.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Police: Stolen vehicle chase ends in crash, charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers had found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday night. According to a news release, officers heard gunshots while patrolling and responded to the 1900 block of Nickerson Boulevard at 11 p.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Motorcyclist dies in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Virginia Beach Saturday evening, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. VBPD tweeted just before 7 p.m. Saturday to say the department was working a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of South Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk local news

