ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Free Lap Tops At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free laptop computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12-semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a whole load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Annie’s Room to be Unveiled

The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
TYLER, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Tornadoes strike Hopkins Co.

Tornadoes strike Hopkins Co. Image STACKED DEBRIS — Walls and furniture along with other possessions from the David Talley residence near MIller Grove are scattered following a tornado striking the home at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported, but their brick home sustained heavy damage. Staff photos by Don Wallace LUCKY COUPLE — David...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy