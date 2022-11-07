Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
easttexasradio.com
Free Lap Tops At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, presents a free laptop computer to Maci Wright of Sulphur Springs for registering as a full-time, 12-semester credit hour student for the fall 2022 semester. The computer is to help those students taking a whole load of classes to have the resources they need to succeed.
7 Things To Do During Your East Texas Weekend – November 12th & 13th
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
Recent Properties Snatched Up by Buyers in the Last 10 Days
Find out what properties buyers have been looking at and purchasing in and around Hopkins County. These real estate closings have kept the market active these past several days alone. 1. SOLD: A great place for the new owners to camp or build with a new water meter already in...
Boil Water Notice issued for Markout Water Supply customers
FORNEY, Texas — The City of Mesquite is advising all water customers in Kaufman County served by the Markout Water Supply system to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice. At 12:00 p.m., a disruption in service from the City’s water supply, due to routine...
easttexasradio.com
Annie’s Room Unveiled At Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, TX – The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 pm. They invite the public to attend.
KLTV
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Texas, you should add the following town to your list.
Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter prepares for adoption open house
In lieu of Pet of the Week for November 8, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is preparing an adoption open house for November 12. The event will take place at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can check out some of the recent...
ketr.org
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters to decide on school district bond proposals today
Today’s general election in Northeast Texas features a number of bond proposals presented by local school districts around the region. The Greenville, Sulphur Springs, and Bonham ISDs are among those with bonds going before local voters. Back in May, Greenville ISD voters rejected a $169 million bond package. The...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs would like to wish the best of luck to all of our Wildcats as many are competing in sports and band competitions as regional and state finalists! We are so proud of your hard work and dedication. GO WILDCATS!
Tornadoes strike Hopkins Co.
Tornadoes strike Hopkins Co. Image STACKED DEBRIS — Walls and furniture along with other possessions from the David Talley residence near MIller Grove are scattered following a tornado striking the home at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported, but their brick home sustained heavy damage. Staff photos by Don Wallace LUCKY COUPLE — David...
KTEN.com
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
Nov. 8 Election Results For US, State and District Offices
Hopkins County voters selected the same candidates as the overall state, federal and district winners on Nov. 8, 2022. However, each victor won by more than 80% in Hopkins County, and all are Republicans. In Hopkins County, 12,212 voted in the District 4 United States Representative race, with 10,105 votes...
Here’s a look at East Texas Election Day turnout
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Election Day excited many voters, we checked in on different polling locations throughout East Texas to see how things were coming along. Early voter turnout in Texas has been far below what was expected for these midterms. Tuesday at the Smith County Voting Hub in downtown Tyler, however, we saw a […]
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0