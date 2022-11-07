ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

The Salvation Army aims to raise $300K in Red Kettle Drive

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdNGU_0j1uzfUs00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army announced Monday that the non-profit organization will launch its annual Christmas initiative on Nov. 18 to raise $300,000.

This gives the regional organization 31 days to raise over a quarter of a million dollars. The Salvation Army leaders say the inability to meet this goal would result in program cutbacks.

Buchanan Co. wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened over a dozen homes

Donating will be made easy for the Red Kettle Drive. Volunteers who stand in front of area grocery stores not only will accept cash, but also Apple Pay and QR codes.

Another initiative by The Salvation Army includes what is known as the Angel Tree program. There are 1,478 children in need in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties. Participants shop for those children to help provide toys and goodies for them on Christmas Day.

The Angel Tree went live on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Johnson City Mall. To shop for an angel, click here . The Salvation Army also needs volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign. Click here to join the efforts.

18th Annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive begins Nov. 4

Red Kettle locations include Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Erwin.

According to the Johnson City Corp of The Salvation Army, the organization served nearly 55,000 hot meals from January through the end of September in 2022. Volunteers also gave over 4,100 boxes of food to families in need; provided over 12,000 nights of emergency lodging; permanently housed 27 people; and provided more than $30,000 in free clothing from its family store.

Last Christmas, the non-profit distributed 5,198 new toys; 7,030 articles of new clothing; $32,655 in food cards for holiday meals; and 311 fresh hot meals on Christmas Day.

To learn more about ways you can help, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Tri-Cities Veterans Day events: Honoring those who served

(WJHL) — Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, and multiple celebrations in the Tri-Cities will honor the men and women who served their country. Jonesborough Rhythm Express Veterans ConcertWhat: The Bonnie Kate is hosting the Jonesborough Rhythm Express (JRE) for a Veterans Day concert.Where: Bonnie Kate Theatre located at 115 S. Sycamore St. in ElizabethtonWhen: Friday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek Middle School was sold to supermarket chain Ingles last month, county documents show. According to a document held by the Washington County Register of Deeds, the site at 4352 N. Roan St. was sold for $2M on Oct. 18 to Ingles Markets, Incorporated. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Join Sycamore Shoals State Park for a heritage celebration

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park invited the community to join the fun during its annual Autumn Heritage Celebration on Nov. 12-13. A release from the site said the two-day festival will include demonstrations of 18th-century living, games, music and more. Demonstrations include food preservation, rifle use, open-hearth cooking, weaving and more. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Work underway for new KATS garage, downtown facelift

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The steel frame of a new downtown building could be seen going up on Wednesday, marking a significant step in one of several revitalization efforts in Kingsport. The structure is destined to become a new Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) garage, offering indoor maintenance just steps away from the city’s downtown […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bluff City hosting inaugural Veterans Day parade

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Veterans Day approaching, cities and towns across the region are preparing to honor their local heroes. One of the many celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities is happening in Bluff City. For the first time, the city will be hosting a Veterans Day Parade. It’s taking place Friday at 5 […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Time running out to complete Tri-Cities Airport Survey

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Do you travel for business out of the Tri-Cities Airport and wish they had more direct destinations available? Officials with the Tri-Cities Regional Airport are asking for your feedback. They have a survey seeking input on additional air service. The 15-question survey touches on 2023 business travel expectations, top 10 business […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power’s (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. AEP applied to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) in late September saying it planned to raise its so-called Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Rider […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton kicks off holiday celebrations on Sunday afternoon

ELIZABETHTON — The 25th Annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Elizabethton this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton invites everyone to come downtown for the holiday season events that will be featured at many of the downtown shops. Refreshments, sales, door prizes and gift wrapping are just some of the attractions throughout Downtown Elizabethton during the kickoff. Main Street invites everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, start the holiday shopping early, and support small businesses.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Man threatened neighbor with tire iron, JCPD reports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Community meeting held in Gray over development requests

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A meeting was held Monday evening to educate community members about development requests in the Gray area, including the Keebler Annexation project. “The goal of this meeting is to truly get the county, the city, the department of transportation all working together whenever we have growth like this,” Rep. Tim Hicks […]
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s

Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company

(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
WJHL

Long voting lines seen across Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters have flooded the polls across Northeast Tennessee throughout the day. In Johnson City, voters at sites like Indian Trail Middle School and Southside Elementary found themselves waiting in lines that left the gymnasiums and snaked through hallways Tuesday afternoon. At 7 p.m. lines at Southside Elementary were still lengthy. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy