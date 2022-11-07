Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Over Podcast SlightAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
NYCPlugged
The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter
And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
3 Capital Region Winter Getaways Named Most Romantic In U.S.
Looking to fire up the romance in your relationship? Book a getaway at one of the nation's best romantic getaways right in the Capital Region's backyard. Is there anything more romantic than heading to a winter destination with that special someone to get cozy by the fire for a weekend getaway? Not really, and we have so many great winter destinations to keep the romance going throughout the season.
stupiddope.com
How to Find The Best Weed in Manhattan
Using weed is not illegal in Manhattan. You can smoke weed anywhere you go, and there are no restrictions on it. It is crucial to obtain the best weed in Manhattan in a safe manner in light of New York’s current weed laws. You can rest assured that if you follow these two steps when it comes to weed delivery, you will be able to order the best weed in Manhattan with confidence.
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
fox5ny.com
5G towers spark outrage across NYC
NEW YORK - 5G towers are starting to be installed in neighborhoods across New York City, and while they're meant to improve internet service, people who live around them say the towers are an imposing eyesore. Marion Little, the owner of a hardware store in Brooklyn, was shocked to see...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Paint job on the exterior of this house for sale has Zillow Gone Wild talking. ‘Why?’
A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
Hidden Fees on Tickets Are Banned In NY! Why Are We Still Paying Them?
In the 1980's you could see a good concert for around $10 plus tax. In the 1990's the average price of a concert ticket rose to around $25 plus tax. In 2022 you could see a ticket price of $100, for example, and when you 'check out' the final price is $225! Hidden fees need to go!
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
5 Restaurant Chains Gone from Capital Region! Do You Remember These?
Recently I was having dinner in a restaurant that I had not visited before. Even though this particular eating establishment was fairly new something about the place seemed so familiar. It wasn't the food, it was the building that was so reminiscent. What was it?. As I looked around the...
Inside a $37.6 Million NYC Penthouse With Unobstructed Views of the Entire City
Stepping into PH2 at 50 West in Manhattan’s Financial District, it’s hard to believe you aren’t the only resident in the building. Despite the building’s 64 towering stories, PH2 has the ability to make your living space feel intimate, secluded and totally private. Recently listed for $37.6 million, PH2 spans the entire 62nd floor of the glass tower, designed by internationally renowned architect Helmut Jahn with interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen. This penthouse is part of the L-Series Penthouses, an exclusive collection of full- and half-floor residences with even more incredible amenities and features than the standard units. PH2 in particular is the...
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
Here Are The 13 Other Places Named New York Around The World
New Yorkers are indeed a special breed. So special, in fact, that you would think you can only find a true New Yorker in one place...New York. Well, as it turns out, there are 13 other places called New York around the world, according to Geo Targit. Before we get...
