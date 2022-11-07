The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history will be on the line Wednesday after no tickets were sold with all six numbers in the multi-state Powerball game for the 38th consecutive draw.The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the largest for a U.S. lottery game since the $1.337 billion jackpot for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. The record U.S. lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 23, 2016, Powerball drawing. The second-largest is $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018, Mega Millions drawing.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million,...

