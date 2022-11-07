Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
What Happens If Nobody Claims the Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot?
On Tuesday, Nov. 8 Powerball declared that one individual purchased a wining ticket with a whopping jackpot of $2.04 billion. According to Powerball, the odds of this epic win are 1 in 292.2 million. “#HUGE #BREAKING #NEWS,” Tweeted the California Lottery. “The only winning #Powerball #jackpot ticket was sold in...
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the largest jackpot in lottery history.
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner; 3 tickets in California match 5 numbers
A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
California lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Joe's Service Center in Altadena Lottery officials have announced that one Powerball ticket has won the record-breaking jackpot, which climbed up to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing. "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," California lottery officials wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "We are so excited and we just can't hide it," they added in a follow-up Tweet. "Not only did California...
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1B ahead of tonight's drawing
The jackpot for tonight's drawing is now at an estimated $1 billion.
$1.2 billion jackpot up for grabs in Powerball drawing Wednesday
The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history will be on the line Wednesday after no tickets were sold with all six numbers in the multi-state Powerball game for the 38th consecutive draw.The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot is the largest for a U.S. lottery game since the $1.337 billion jackpot for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. The record U.S. lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 23, 2016, Powerball drawing. The second-largest is $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018, Mega Millions drawing.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million,...
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket
After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
