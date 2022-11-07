Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news
More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones Adds Fuel To Fire Regarding Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys Rumors
The Dallas Cowboys continued their not-so-subtle public flirtation with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. The latest eye-batting came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said on his weekly radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that Beckham "could look pretty good" in a Cowboys ...
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential fit with Cowboys
With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Former NFL scout: Odell Beckham Jr. would put Cowboys 'step for step' with Eagles
Bobby Belt and former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus of the Audacy Original Podcast “Love of the Star” talked about what Odell Beckham Jr. would bring to the Cowboys and how they’d match up against the Eagles.
1 Massive Reason Odell Beckham Jr. Should Sign With Cowboys
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch across the NFL is going to start heating up. He is reportedly going to receive full clearance later this week, which means that it won’t be long until we see him back on the field with a team. One of the most interested teams right now is the Dallas Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott has eye-opening Odell Beckham Jr. take amid rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as he nears
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Very Clear
Jerry Jones is in full recruiting mode right now. Jones, who's the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is trying to get free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with them. He thinks that Beckham Jr. would look "pretty good" in a Cowboys helmet. "He is someone we have...
Jerry Jones says ‘Cowboys star’ on Odell Beckham Jr’s helmet could look good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could look good with the "Cowboys star" on his helmet.
Mike McCarthy addresses report linking Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were recently mentioned as potential suitors for Odell Beckham Jr., and head coach Mike McCarthy has all but confirmed that they are interested. McCarthy was asked on Monday about the rumors linking Beckham to the Cowboys. He said he loves the team’s current receiver group and is focused solely on them, but he also admitted he is a “huge fan” of Beckham.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
NFL Insider Floats Darkhorse Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.
The same few teams have dominated Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as the star wide receiver inched closer to full recovery from his torn ACL injury. The Buffalo Bills long have been tied to Beckham, who would have an opportunity to thrive in Buffalo catching passes from Josh Allen. Speaking of superstar quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes surely would love to have OBJ featured in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. And judging from recent comments made by Jerry Jones, it doesn’t sound like Beckham will sign a contract without the Dallas Cowboys making their pitch to the three-time Pro Bowl selection.
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons 'want' Odell Beckham on Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys aren't even trying to hide it: They want Odell Beckham Jr. One day after owner Jerry Jones praised the star wideout and said he'd "look pretty good" wearing a Cowboys uniform, two of the team's most prominent players intensified the recruitment. "We want him," Ezekiel Elliott told...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Comments / 0