The same few teams have dominated Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as the star wide receiver inched closer to full recovery from his torn ACL injury. The Buffalo Bills long have been tied to Beckham, who would have an opportunity to thrive in Buffalo catching passes from Josh Allen. Speaking of superstar quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes surely would love to have OBJ featured in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. And judging from recent comments made by Jerry Jones, it doesn’t sound like Beckham will sign a contract without the Dallas Cowboys making their pitch to the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

1 DAY AGO