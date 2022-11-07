ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Jones addresses Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential fit with Cowboys

With the Rams’ lead in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes looking to have slipped, this appears to be a more wide-open market. The star wideout’s second straight midseason free-agency bid is now believed to include the Bills, Cowboys, Packers and Giants. Other teams have been connected to the eight-year veteran, but Beckham named those four in a recent interview.
Mike McCarthy addresses report linking Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were recently mentioned as potential suitors for Odell Beckham Jr., and head coach Mike McCarthy has all but confirmed that they are interested. McCarthy was asked on Monday about the rumors linking Beckham to the Cowboys. He said he loves the team’s current receiver group and is focused solely on them, but he also admitted he is a “huge fan” of Beckham.
Cowboys Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. And the oddsmakers are listening. Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''
NFL Insider Floats Darkhorse Landing Spot For Odell Beckham Jr.

The same few teams have dominated Odell Beckham Jr. rumors as the star wide receiver inched closer to full recovery from his torn ACL injury. The Buffalo Bills long have been tied to Beckham, who would have an opportunity to thrive in Buffalo catching passes from Josh Allen. Speaking of superstar quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes surely would love to have OBJ featured in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. And judging from recent comments made by Jerry Jones, it doesn’t sound like Beckham will sign a contract without the Dallas Cowboys making their pitch to the three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons 'want' Odell Beckham on Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys aren't even trying to hide it: They want Odell Beckham Jr. One day after owner Jerry Jones praised the star wideout and said he'd "look pretty good" wearing a Cowboys uniform, two of the team's most prominent players intensified the recruitment. "We want him," Ezekiel Elliott told...
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
