WAVY News 10

Three-Day Shopping Extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th Bodacious Bazaar is back this weekend in Hampton and it’s bigger and better then ever! Founder Sandra Gardner joined HRS with all the fun details. Bodacious Bazaar. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton bodaciousbazaar.com. This segment...
peninsulachronicle.com

HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17

NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
peninsulachronicle.com

Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas

JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
tmpresale.com

Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password

The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
13News Now

13News Now

