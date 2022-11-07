Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
New Freddy’s location opens in Hampton
According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.
WAVY News 10
Three-Day Shopping Extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 12th Bodacious Bazaar is back this weekend in Hampton and it’s bigger and better then ever! Founder Sandra Gardner joined HRS with all the fun details. Bodacious Bazaar. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton bodaciousbazaar.com. This segment...
peninsulachronicle.com
HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17
NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
Mayflower Marathon returns to feed the hungry
The 57-hour food collection effort will last from November 18-20.
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
Patriotic Festival in Norfolk announces 2023 line-up, tickets on sale Thursday
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about the Patriotic Festival in 2022. It aired on May 28. The Patriotic Festival in Norfolk released its long-awaited line-up for 2023 on Wednesday morning, according to the event's website. Held annually on Memorial Day weekend, the multi-day country music...
peninsulachronicle.com
Tickets Available For Sweethaven Country Christmas
JAMES CITY-Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg farm will host Sweethaven Country Christmas with family activities for three weekends this holiday season. The farm will be open on Saturday, November 26; Saturday December 3, and Sunday, December 4; and Saturday, December 10 for holiday fun. Among the features of Sweethaven Country Christmas...
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Portsmouth launches '9 O’clock Check-in' campaign
The Portsmouth Police Department has partnered with the Matriarch Foundation to begin a 9 O’clock Check-in social media campaign.
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
Scores of people line up for Something In The Water ticket sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tickets for the much anticipated Something In The Water festival went on sale today. Scores of people lined up at the Veterans United Home Loans amphitheater in Virginia Beach to be the first to snag tickets to the big event. “I got here at 5:30...
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
Vegfest returns to Hampton Roads
The Hampton Roads Vegfest returned over the weekend in Virginia Beach. The annual festival at the Oceanfront celebrates cultural diversity among the Vegan community.
13newsnow.com
151 animals from Norfolk Animal Care Center found forever homes in October
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced that 151 animals were adopted during the month of October. In a Facebook post, the center said that 36 dogs and 54 cats were among the animals adopted. Other statistics included in the post gave insight into the importance of...
tmpresale.com
Smokey Robinson in Norfolk, VA May 21st, 2023 – presale password
The Smokey Robinson pre-sale code that we’ve had lots of requests for is up and available to our members!!! During the time of this special pre-sale tmpresale.com members have got an opportunity to order concert tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. Don’t skip this...
Forced out of your home? There is help
Dozens of families living in at Patrick Henry Mobile Home Park in Newport News have now relocated after they were forced out over the last several months. There is help available.
Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads. They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended. The dolls come...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads fire departments rescue 2 from adrift vessel near Monitor-Merrimac
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Fire Departments from Newport News, Suffolk and Norfolk, along with the Coast Guard, rescued two people Tuesday from an adrift 75-foot fishing trawler that broke loose from anchorage east of the Monitor Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning and was on a possible collision course with it.
Hotels in Virginia Beach could sell out by March for Something in the Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the fanfare of Pharrell Williams' surprise announcement of the return of the Something in the Water music festival, comes the other fare you’ll have to pay to enjoy the party. “The festival would sell out the city on its own, regardless of anything...
13News Now
