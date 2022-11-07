Read full article on original website
Related
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In A Super Blockbuster Trade
NBA insider proposes huge blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.
10 shortest NBA players ever
Basketball players come in all shapes and sizes. This is proven by players such as ‘The Round Mound‘ and the
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' matchup with the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid leading Sixers to win over Suns
The Philadelphia 76ers halted a two-game skid when they knocked off the visiting Phoenix Suns, 100-88, thanks to the return of Joel Embiid. After missing three games, the big fella had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Along with Embiid’s big night, the Sixers received a career night out...
NBA Fans In Awe Of Stephen Curry's 47-Point Performance Against Kings: "He's That Guy."
Fans had a lot to say about Stephen Curry's 47-point performance against the Kings.
NBC Sports
Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4
What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players
John Salley listed his top 5 players in the NBA right now, and his list is packed with a lot of star power.
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the race for the 2022-23 MVP Award.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Ja Morant and 'icy' Grizzlies get uniforms to match
Brandon Clarke called the Memphis Grizzlies “icy.” The franchise’s creative team is bringing that look to the floor with their new City Edition uniforms.
NBA Fans Can't Decide Who Is The MVP Between Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo
Through the first month of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have emerged as definitive MVP favorites for the 2022-23 season.
Mavs star Luka Doncic steps into elite territory not even LeBron James, Michael Jordan were able to achieve
Luka Doncic’s 30-point streak may have ended on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar made another kind of history. Even better, not even the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan were able to do it. According to NBA History, the Slovenian sensation is only...
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Steph Curry Makes History vs. Sacramento Kings
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry keeps making history
NBA Teams Per Category: Bucks Are The Best, Lakers Are The Most Disappointing
Milwaukee Bucks are the best NBA team with a 9-1 record, while Los Angeles Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league.
Comments / 0