Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a Hit With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios' latest movie sits at 90% on the Tomatometer. A number of the takes have been complimentary to the tributes to Chadwick Boseman. Despite its superhero pedigree, Ryan Coogler's movie is a bit more somber than some of the reviewers expected coming into the theater. Despite the heavy emotions, most of them came away feeling good about their experience and wanted to see where the MCU would be headed next. You can check out what Rotten Tomatoes had to say down below.
ComicBook
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Reveals the Painful Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just another Marvel movie – it is a painful and poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from a cast and director (Ryan Coogler) who were like family to him. The rollout for Wakanda Forever has been meticulously precise in how it addresses Boseman's passing, including how the cast discusses it (or not) in interviews. However, a new feature in Variety seems to be where Coogler and some of Black Panther 2's biggest stars (Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett), opened up about the falling into the dark tunnel of grief and running together toward the light of creating a sequel Chadwick could be proud of.
ComicBook
The Santa Clause Stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd Reunite
To quote Judy the Elf: "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." But you have to see to believe the photos reuniting The Santa Clause trilogy stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd, who walked the snowy-white carpet at Sunday's world premiere of The Santa Clauses. The new limited series, streaming with a two-episode premiere November 16th on Disney+, is the sequel to the trilogy about Scott Calvin (Allen) and son Charlie's (Lloyd) "family business": bringing Christmas presents to the world as Santa Claus. Allen and Lloyd starred together in the hit holiday movie trilogy, which began with 1994's The Santa Clause and was followed by 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
theplaylist.net
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
ComicBook
DC Reveals Spawn Variants With Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman, and More
Ahead of the publication of Batman/Spawn #1 in January, DC Comics is set to release Spawn-centric variant covers on a handful of titles in December. CBR brings word of these variants, revealing that Todd McFarlane's character will grace the covers of Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Wonder Woman. Despite two previous crossovers in the past, these four variants mark the first time that Spawn has appeared with any other DC heroes that aren't Batman, making them notable collector's items for completionist fans. Check out the art for the four variants below along with some of the previously confirmed Batman/Spawn variant covers.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
The Flash Fan Art Shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a hard time since their merger officially completed, with the studio canceling a ton of projects like the recently filmed Batgirl movie. Lately, though, there has been nothing but good news coming from DC Studios. It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill would return as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios and shepherd in a new era for the franchise. Some fans really want to see the rest of Zack Snyder's vision, and that includes the actors that have appeared in previous DC films. One of the actors that constantly gets brought up is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and one The Flash fan wants to see him play the Flashpoint Batman version of the character.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Star Lewis Tan Breaks Silence on "Insane" Sequel Movie (Exclusive)
In addition to the global success of its video game franchise, Mortal Kombat is finally starting to thrive in the modern movie world. New Line Cinema's live-action reboot of the franchise debuted in the spring of 2021, and quickly became one of the most successful films from Warner Bros.' "Project Popcorn" experiment of simultaneously releasing movies in theaters and on HBO Max. As fans of the games know, Mortal Kombat definitely did not adapt all of its source material in a single sitting, with a sequel officially in the works. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the recent BoxLunch Holiday Gala Benefitting Feeding America, Cole Young actor Lewis Tan teased how work is going on the sequel amid the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and teased that he's been "training [his] ass off" for the new film.
ComicBook
Simu Liu Breaks Silence on Surprising Star Wars Role With Eyes on Live-Action Future (Exclusive)
Simu Liu has some thoughts on his future in the Star Wars Universe after his surprise appearance in Star Wars: Visions. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor will more than likely show back up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But it was a casting for the Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions that caught fans off-guard. Simu Liu voices Lah Zhima in the ninth episode of Star Wars: Visions, titled "The Ninth Jedi." Does this voice role preclude Simu Liu from making a live-action debut in a future Star Wars project? According to the actor, that was almost a deal breaker when accepting the role.
Gizmodo
Batman Could Find His Way Into Another Upcoming DC Movie
Spider-Man According to The Direct, Marvel and Sony are struggling to reach a final agreement over the character rights to both Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk and Jessica “Spider-Woman” Drew. Though Fisk is set to appear in the new Daredevil series at Disney+, and Drew is set to debut in the upcoming Madame Web movie at Sony, it appears having either character meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is currently off-the-table.
