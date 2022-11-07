Read full article on original website
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
This Lakers-Rockets Trade Features Anthony Davis
Sometimes, drastic measures are required. NBA teams are no different. Nobody likes it. Usually, we’d prefer a less radical solution to a problem. If it isn’t available, drastic measures may be the only option. If you haven’t noticed, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of problems. Granted,...
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & Darvin Ham Speak On How Lakers Can Get Anthony Davis The Ball More
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ new nickname is on the verge of becoming “The Magician” as he has done a disappearing act in the second half of the last two games. In those two losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, Davis has combined to...
Kendrick Perkins Says the Championship Window Has Closed For LeBron James And The Lakers
Since capturing their 17th championship in 2020, it has been nothing but chaos and disappointment for the Los Angeles Lakers. At 2-8, and with no control of their own draft pick this year, this season might already be a wash for the team. According to Kendrick Perkins, it's actually even...
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Rumor: Should Mavs Be Interested?
With a poor start to the Lakers' season, Anthony Davis trade rumors are heating up again. Should the Mavs be interested, or would trading for Davis repeat previous mistakes?
Anthony Davis had soft move after Lakers’ latest loss
Anthony Davis apparently had better places to be after his team’s latest loss over the weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis had a strong 17-point first half on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But unfortunately, Davis went full Harry Houdini in the second half, managing a mere two points on two shot attempts after halftime as the Lakers lost at home by a 114-100 final.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Modestly effective in loss
Davis provided 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Davis was efficient from the field and tied for the team lead with nine boards, but his output didn't do much to the move the needle for the freefalling Lakers. The big man's talent alone should allow him to put up these types of numbers on a regular basis, and his scoring could go up if LeBron James -- who left Wednesday's contest with a groin injury -- needs to miss any time. Davis has been a strong fantasy contributor thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals over 10 games.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls
How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Does Not Mince Words In Discussing Lakers' Brutal 2-8 Start
The Lakers need to step it up soon as they are in the midst of a historically bad season
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
Cavaliers Reveal 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms and Court Design
The Cavs have revealed their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms and court design. The threads are inspired by Cleveland Metroparks and were designed by Cavaliers Creative Director Daniel Arsham.
Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver Have Productive Meeting
Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver have met amid the point guard’s suspension and according to reports that meeting was “productive”. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been making headlines for some time now but was suspended for “at least five games” after sharing a link to a movie that had anti-Semitic quotes in it. He then initially stopped short of apologizing when asked about it by the press, but did issue an apology after the team suspended him. NBA commissioner Adam Silver previously shared his disappointment with Irving after he did not apologize.
Rams' Kyren Williams: Could play this week
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Williams (ankle) has a good shot to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams designated the rookie to return from IR on Oct. 26, opening a 21-day window where he can either be reinstated to the active roster or ruled out for the rest of the season. They technically can keep Williams out for another game and then activate him next week, but it sounds like McVay expects him to be ready by Sunday. The fifth-round pick makes for an interesting bench stash in fantasy leagues given the unsettled nature of the Rams' backfield.
John Salley Doesn’t Think LeBron Will Break Scoring Record
The four-time champion explained his reasoning.
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
