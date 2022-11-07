Davis provided 21 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Davis was efficient from the field and tied for the team lead with nine boards, but his output didn't do much to the move the needle for the freefalling Lakers. The big man's talent alone should allow him to put up these types of numbers on a regular basis, and his scoring could go up if LeBron James -- who left Wednesday's contest with a groin injury -- needs to miss any time. Davis has been a strong fantasy contributor thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals over 10 games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO