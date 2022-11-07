Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Yardbarker
The Trail Blazers Ended Monday Night With A Bang
The last few seconds of Monday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers was something else. These two teams were battling it out all night in Miami and it was coming down to the wire. Both teams were looking to prove something with a much-needed victory...
Lakers sans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley at Utah
LeBron James was ruled out of Monday’s game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. James was listed
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game-high 26 points
Lillard finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds over 36 minutes during Portland's win over the Hornets. Lillard failed to score any points in the first quarter before racking up 14 in the second quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three. Down 12 midway through the third quarter, the Portland point guard knocked down back-to-back threes and then added another 30-foot three-pointer shortly after to help the Trail Blazers storm back with an 18-2 run. During the run, Lillard also passed Magic Johnson for 83rd on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
Damian Lillard’s 26 points carry Portland Trail Blazers to 105-95 win over Charlotte Hornets: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame poor starts in the first and third quarters to fight off an upset bid by the Charlotte Hornets Friday night and win 105-95 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blazers played without Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant, but a loss still would...
ESPN
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO -- — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Returns to bench
Beasely is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports. Jarred Vanderbilt's return to the starting lineup means that Beasley will resume his bench role. Beasley has averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes across 12 games this season.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
ESPN
Tatum scores 31, Celtics beat Pistons for 4th straight win
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists, and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night to earn their fourth straight victory. Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for Boston, which hasn’t scored fewer than 109 points in each of its wins this season.
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Markkanen’s season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA (AP) — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Comments / 0