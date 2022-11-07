Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
WATCH: Ja Morant's Absurd Highlight In Celtics-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant had an incredible finish in Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' matchup with the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder nearly won an NBA championship. Where are the players from this exciting team today in 2022?
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Frustrates Lakers again Monday
Conley posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists and one rebound over 24 minutes in a 139-116 win over the Lakers on Monday. Conley took only seven shots from the field, but he was very efficient, going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-3 from two-point range. The veteran point guard also led all players with 12 dimes and did not commit any turnovers. This was the third double-double of the campaign for Conley, two of which have come in his past three games -- both against the Lakers. Though he won't be able to play against the struggling Lakers defense every night, he's putting up strong enough numbers to remain a viable fantasy asset.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
Charlotte Hornets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview
The Hornets try to end their losing skid.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Ties Draymond Green, Kevin Durant for Most T's
DeRozan ties Green, Durant for most technical fouls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan’s eventful night during Wednesday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans included him drawing his fourth technical foul of the young season, which ties him for the NBA lead with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Rejoins starting five
Gobert is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns. As expected, Gobert will rejoin the starting unit for Wednesday's contest after clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday. The big man is averaging 12.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 32.2 minutes per contest this season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game
Damian Lillard remains listed as questionable (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
CBS Sports
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY: Doncic Faces Porzingis For 2nd Time Since Trade
Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, can the Dallas Mavericks bounce back against the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back? If so, Luka Doncic must find his shooting stroke again.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0