Hartford, CT

Man dead in Hartford shooting

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 2 days ago

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Police in Hartford are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers say around 11:15 Sunday morning, they received word of an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound at 100 Weston Street.

The victim has been identified as Angel King, 32, of Wooster Street in Hartford.

He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has ruled King's death a homicide.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are heading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford Police.

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
