Police: Lafayette man stabs ex-boyfriend after argument escalates

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police arrived at the 3200 block of New London Court around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 3 and found James Rogers waiting in the parking lot where he admitted to police that he had stabbed his ex-boyfriend, according to an affidavit filed Thursday.

When police approached Rogers, he explained the pair had recently broken up, and the victim had stopped by the apartment to retrieve his belongings. During the visit, Rogers had stabbed the man after the two began arguing over the property, according to the affidavit.

After searching the apartment, police found blood on a mattress in the bedroom and found a knife in a kitchen drawer. The knife appeared to have blood on the handle and blade, according to the affidavit.

The victim was transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital and treated for the stabbings on his leg and thigh, police said.

According to the affidavit, police also spoke with the victim's sister, who reportedly drove him to Rogers’ apartment. The sister told police that she had driven her brother to his ex-boyfriend’s apartment to pick up his belongings, and after waiting outside of the apartment for a few minutes, she decided to knock on Rogers’ front door.

Rogers answered the door, and he was hiding one hand behind his back or leg and told her that they needed a few more minutes. After returning to her car, she saw Rogers coming out of the apartment with blood on him, a few minutes later, she then called the police, according to the affidavit.

While at the hospital, the victim told police that during the argument Rogers went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher-style knife, but that’s when the victim's sister had knocked on the door. When Rogers answered the door, he had the knife hidden behind his back. After she returned to her car, the victim said he and Rogers continued arguing, according to the affidavit.

From there, Rogers threatened the victim with a knife. The two wrestled for the knife, and they ended up on a bed as the victim was trying to hold Rogers down and control the knife. The victim said when he let go and tried to reach for a phone to call 911, Rogers stabbed him in the leg with a knife, according to the affidavit.

Rogers was arrested on Nov. 2, 2022, and charged with three felonies – domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness – and one misdemeanor, interference with the reporting of a crime.