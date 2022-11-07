Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Pokemon Tyranitar New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Tyranitar and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Has It All: Tera Raids, Special Events, And Ed Sheeran
With the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran serving as a backdrop, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed more about the game's unique Tera Raids, special in-game events, and even the mysteries of the Paldea region. The trailer introduces Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are limited-time raids...
dotesports.com
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
The Oculus founder who was later fired by Facebook created a VR headset that can kill people in real life if they die in a game
The Oculus creator built a modified VR headset that kills players in real life if they die in a virtual game. "See you in the metaverse," he wrote.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem
Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer. Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different...
TechRadar
A new reveal shows that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could return to what makes Pokemon great
Game Freak have offered us another teaser for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. We already know that exploration is going to be a key theme in the latest installment of the much-beloved pocket monster games, but it looks like Scarlet and Violet will bring this element of the Pokémon experience to the forefront.
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fuecoco
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Fuecoco. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Fuecoco Bio. Category. Fire Croc Pokémon...
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Is Back In Stock
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection is officially out in the wild, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price has been difficult. However, you can grab it here at Walmart at the regular price (one cent cheaper in fact!) if you hurry. It was sold out here on Amazon, here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:
Pokemon fans think 'Paradox' forms are two new Donphan evolutions
Great Tusk and Iron Treads could be related to a creature we know well
All Pokemon Scarlet Pre Order Bonuses
Pokemon Scarlet is due to launch on Nintendo Switch on 18. Depending on where it’s purchased trainers can expect different Pokemon Scarlet pre-order bonuses with their copy of the title. Pre-Order Bonuses. Best Buy. Cheri Berry. Chesto Berry. Aspear Berry. Pecha Berry. Persim Berry. Rawst Berry. Gamestop. Pre-Orders of...
God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed Locations
In God Of War Ragnorak players can visit the world of Muspelheim, a place providing different combat challenges and rewards to earn. In order to get there gamers need to receive parts of the Muspelheim Seed. Here are the God Of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seed locations. Muspelheim Seed #1. The...
