Fairhope, AL

Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over

By Blake Brown
 2 days ago

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans to live in the city.

“She was a slave and then freed. She had a piece of property close to the bay downtown where Coastal Community College is and they did not let her be a part of the single tax colony,” said Fairhope City Councilman Corey Martin.

She wasn’t able to become part of the colony because of her skin color, but the property at the corner of Ingleside St. and Nichols Ave. became her home in the early 1900’s.

The home was demolished last week, but plans for the property haven’t been finalized now that new owners have purchased the site.

In July, the Fairhope Planning Commission was set to approve a 14-unit townhome and retail development. Part of the design included a memorial to remember Lewis and the property’s history, but since then the owner of the property sold the acreage and home to another developer. Now, city councilman Corey Martin is asking the new owner to include a marker on the site as they draw up future plans.

“If you don’t know where you come from it’s hard to know where you’re going. That’s an old cliche I know, but as I get older it means so much and we want the kids to understand that,” he explained.

Martin says the new owner is willing to work with the city and include some sort of signage on the land. He expects a new design to be submitted early next year, but he says it’s too soon to know what the owner plans to build.

Tammy Davis Crosby
2d ago

so let me get this right? Her home was considered a Historical site, yet the city of Fairhope allowed it to be torn down?? From the pictures I saw of the home prior to being demolished I would think it was a beautiful home and habitable. Then, for it to be demolished and then it " changed " ownership/ hands before doing what was intended on it. I'm no expert by far but it seems to have been done to erase the memory and heritage that once stood there. I know the greed of developers, that's how the rich get richer but Shame on the city of Fairhope, Shame on the " developers " for letting this happen.

Leslie Weiskopf Leachman
2d ago

Just sad that they tear down and build these huge extravagant houses that don’t fit the area or the lot lol

Raiynne
2d ago

So quick to tear it down. Another piece of history gone.

