MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO