WPMI
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
WPMI
1,000 Thanksgiving meals given to local families at 3rd Annual Senior Bowl Turkey Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Senior Bowl is hosting its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and Mobile legend, two-time National Champion, All-American, and 9-year NFL veteran Mark Barron are coming together with efforts to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.
WPMI
Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
WPMI
Stapleton Elementary School visit from Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
Stapleton, Ala — Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls was treated to an afternoon with the 3rd and 4th grade at Stapleton Elementary School in Stapleton, Baldwin County, Alabama. The students have been studying weather and were armed with questions and enthusiasm. The Tigers of Stapleton ES get the Alan Sealls of Approval, as do the teachers and staff. They all can find many more weather facts, here on the NBC 15 website.
WPMI
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
WPMI
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
WPMI
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
WPMI
Have you seen them? Men missing out of Citronelle
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating brothers Roscoe Russell and James Charles Scott. Roscoe Scott is a 52-year-old white male and James is a 55-year-old white male. Both may be living with a condition that may...
WPMI
Mobile STEM Fest November 19 now accepting K-12 signups
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile will soon be hosting an exciting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event that will be free for local K-12 students. We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans-based non-profit STEM NOLA to bring Mobile STEM Fest on Saturday, November...
WPMI
Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
WPMI
ANGEL TREE: How to adopt an angel this holiday season
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Salvation Army will begin its Angel Tree adoption process on Tuesday, November 15 in Mobile and Pensacola. With the highest inflation rates in four decades, and food and fuel costs rising, The Salvation Army is experiencing a shortage in funding along with an increased demand for services. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing Christmas gifts for their children.
WPMI
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
WPMI
The Haven for Animals holds ADOPT TIL YOU DROP for November
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — HAVEN HOLDS NO COST “ADOPT TIL YOU DROP” FOR NOVEMBER. The Haven for Animals, in Fairhope, Alabama, is holding an “Adopt til You Drop” promotion for the entire month of November, 2022. All of The Haven’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption at No Cost. The normal adoption process will apply. The special promotion is a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat!
WPMI
Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. residents raise concerns about nuisance referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision will face Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls on Tuesday; one that could shape the future of the rapidly growing area. Folks in unincorporated areas will decide if they want to give Baldwin County Commissioners the authority to...
WPMI
St. Stephens Woods Apartment residents raise safety concerns after multiple shootings
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Back in September, we showed you the inside of a St Stephens Woods apartment in Prichard. There was water leaking from one apartment to another, mold, and caved in ceilings. On top of, violent crime has been plaguing the area. Residents I spoke with say they feel unsafe. A few residents that I spoke with did not want to be on camera, but they told me sometimes they're even scared to leave their homes, but due to living conditions- being on the inside of the apartment isn't much better.
