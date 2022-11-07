The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.

