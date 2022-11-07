ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, PA

Mustangs Use Speed Advantage to Race Past Dragons

WARREN, Pa. – “Speed kills. You can’t teach speed. Everything else in the game can be taught, but speed is a gift from God.” — Al Davis. The Plum Mustangs showed just how much of a gift speed can be as they turned several early breakaways into three goals en route to an 8-0 win at Warren Tuesday in their PIAA Class 3A first round game at War Memorial Field.
WARREN, PA
Busti Takes Top Spot in Nov. 6 Penn York Winter Trap League Shoot

CELORON, NY – The Penn York Winter Trap League met on Nov. 6 at the Celoron Trap Club with 85 shooters present. There was not a perfect score shot this week. High Sub Junior Male was Hunter Kestler with 35, High Sub Junior Female was Izabella Hurlburt with 32, High Junior Male was KC Johnson with 42, High Junior Female was Lydia Covert with 44, High Lady was Cindy Cable with 46, High Vet was Dean Spiridon and Rick Espin with 48, High Senior Vet was Bill Congdon and Jim Kestler, Sr. with 47, and High Super Senior Vet was Jack Kostkas with 46.
CELORON, NY
Free admission at Erie Zoo Nov. 8 and 9

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — No otters, but free admission. That’s the situation at Erie Zoo for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. During the zoo’s normal daily hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, all visitors will be admitted for free. The Erie Zoo has construction underway at the North American river otter […]
ERIE, PA
Gas Prices Climb Again in Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are two cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.019 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.019. Average price during the week of October 31, 2022: $3.992. Average price during the week of November...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
ERIE, PA
Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree

The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road

PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Emlenton Teen Escapes Injury in Collision on Route 368

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into a utility pole off State Route 368 following a two-vehicle collision last Thursday afternoon. According to a report released on Saturday, November 5, by Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 368 and Pine Hollow Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.
EMLENTON, PA
Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1

Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
ERIE, PA
Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co.

TIONESTA, Pa. – Approximately 100 people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. on Oct. 14 for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs.”. Russ Wilson, the owner of the farm, said, “It was the best field day that we have had on our farm.”
TIONESTA, PA
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck

RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
RANDOLPH, NY
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp

There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
BRADFORD, PA

