kusi.com
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
NBC San Diego
Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8
Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
County Supervisors Jim Desmond, Nathan Fletcher Seek Second Terms on Nov. 8
Two county supervisors originally elected four years ago will be seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election, with the District 4 incumbent facing a political newcomer, while the District 5 incumbent’s opponent is a water district official. A Democrat representing District 4, Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher...
eastcountymagazine.org
INCUMBENTS WINNING IN EAST COUNTY CITY RACES
Photo: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Mayor Mark Araposthis are winning their reelection bids. November 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Early results after polls closed tonight indicate incumbents heading for reelection in La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The power of incumbency...
kusi.com
Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
Voters favor Fletcher in Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results show
Incumbent Nathan Fletcher has built an early lead in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4 race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
San Diego County Sheriff Live Election Results | Martinez takes early lead over Hemmerling
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters will decide who will become the next person to lead the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The race is between Undersheriff and 30-year veteran of the department, Kelly Martinez, former Assistant City Attorney, and one-time police officer John Hemmerling. The race comes...
Dead candidate has narrow lead in Chula Vista City Attorney race
In one of the closest and strangest election races in San Diego County, Simon Silva, who died in September, has a narrow 149-vote lead over Dan Smith to be Chula Vista's next City Attorney.
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
Voiceof San Diego
Voices of the Voters: Toss-Up Races in North County are Top of Mind for Voters
In North County, a congressional race, a state senate race and a local mayoral race could lead to significant political shifts. I visited voting centers in Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido to hear from residents about the races and issues they’re paying attention to most. Homelessness and housing affordability were common priorities among voters, though people’s favored candidates were consistently split down the middle.
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
Early voters split on trash collection fee for some San Diegans
A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appeared to be splitting voters Tuesday evening.
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
kusi.com
Measure A: Cannabis business tax in unincorporated San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters today will decide whether medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas will pay a tax that could be used for government services such as health care, fire safety and parks. If passed, the measure will impose tax rates...
eastcountymagazine.org
ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION
November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
Voiceof San Diego
Voices of the Voters: ‘People Need a Place to Live’ vs. ‘Sometimes Change Isn’t Good’
San Diego voters had some things to say about housing development and city trash policies before rain turned visits to the polls into mad dashes to avoid getting soaked. I spent my morning talking to voters in Mira Mesa, University City and Clairemont choosing their City Council representatives – though some chose to sit out those races.
kusi.com
Measure C: Repealing the Midway District height limit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters will decide today whether to keep or remove San Diego’s 30-foot height limit for buildings in the Midway District. Measure C’s passage would exclude the 1,324-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings, which supporters say will spur housing opportunities and revitalize a rundown neighborhood.
San Diego Measure B Election Results | Change trash, recycling code & fees
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the City of San Diego voted on Measure B in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the city can amend the existing municipal code to change how they recover costs for solid waste management services. Measure B Live Election Results.
