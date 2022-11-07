ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Election Results: Here's Who is Ahead in Races for San Diego City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8

Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats during the 2022 General Election as four of nine seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Here's a look at early results in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8. Early results include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots counted through Nov. 7, and don't include any ballots from Election Day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

INCUMBENTS WINNING IN EAST COUNTY CITY RACES

Photo: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and La Mesa Mayor Mark Araposthis are winning their reelection bids. November 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Early results after polls closed tonight indicate incumbents heading for reelection in La Mesa, El Cajon and Lemon Grove. The power of incumbency...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Voices of the Voters: Toss-Up Races in North County are Top of Mind for Voters

In North County, a congressional race, a state senate race and a local mayoral race could lead to significant political shifts. I visited voting centers in Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido to hear from residents about the races and issues they’re paying attention to most. Homelessness and housing affordability were common priorities among voters, though people’s favored candidates were consistently split down the middle.
ESCONDIDO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEMOCRATS SET TO SWEEP LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Photo: Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston are leading in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District races. The Governing Board of the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District will likely have a Democratic majority if early election leads hold for Caitlin Tiffany, Rebecca McRae and Brianna Coston .They would represent Area 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and were endorsed by both the California Teachers Association and the San Diego County Democratic Party.
LA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results

Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALL FIVE SAN DIEGO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS CRUISE TO REELECTION

November 8, 2022 (San Diego) – The balance of power in Congress hangs in the balance this election, with Republicans currently looking likely to take back a majority in the House of representatives by a few seats – a narrower margin than pundits forecast; control of the Senate remains too close to call. But in San Diego County, all five incumbent Congressional members have solid leads and appear set to hold onto their sets.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Measure C: Repealing the Midway District height limit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters will decide today whether to keep or remove San Diego’s 30-foot height limit for buildings in the Midway District. Measure C’s passage would exclude the 1,324-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings, which supporters say will spur housing opportunities and revitalize a rundown neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA

