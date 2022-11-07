ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Mommy Lady
2d ago

it's such a pity that a beautiful city that has overcome so much with such grace and beauty; is deciding to let its community fall in between the cracks and become broken, scary and into a place that nobody wants to be... this isn't just the fault of the individuals who did this but also of their parents, of the police who know Wal-Mart is an attraction for trouble and do nothing and Wal-Mart as a company who instead punishes its customers because of thefts and fires instead of hiring officers to watch for these ones who've gone astray. it seems like the fight that this city is known for is turning instead into a fight upon itself.... are there any righteous, courageous, sincere, loving and brave individuals left that can restore the beauty of this monumental city or is it to late

WSFA

EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 500 block of McLemore Drive after a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Anthony Hall Cleared of Suspicion in Millbrook Walmart Theft; Search continues for Actual Suspect

The photos shown above are the actual suspect. If you have information that could lead to the suspect, please contact CrimeStoppers. Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department has confirmed they have cleared Anthony Dewayne Hall of suspicion and involvement in a recent Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart. An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers was incorrect.
MILLBROOK, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
MILLBROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School. According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death. Fowlkes said three other students...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
elmoreautauganews.com

Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges

Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
MILLBROOK, AL
Alabama Now

74-year-old man dies in wreck on rural Alabama roadway

A 74-year-old Alabama man has died in a Monday afternoon wreck west of Montgomery. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man. Preston E. Taylor, 74, was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Mayor comments on ‘tragic’ situation at Selma High School

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After one student died and several others needed emergent care, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. released a statement. “Truly, yesterday was a tragic day in Selma,” Perkins said. “We lost another child, and several children needed emergency care at the hospital.”. According to Selma...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community

The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
SELMA, AL
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
ATMORE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Killed in Pickup Truck Crash

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has died after crashing a pickup truck. State troopers say 74-year-old Preston Taylor was driving on Old Selma Road when his truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL

