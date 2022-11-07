Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 release date: Samsung allegedly unleashing the new phones in the first week of February
We reported a few days ago that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 devices on January 5, 2023. However, we also noted that the promotional materials that were the source of the release date information looked less than reliable. Today, per the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 trio of smartphones in the first week of February, seemingly marking the previous launch date rumors as false.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Android Authority
First apparent leaks of Pixel 8 series show codenames, some expected specs
There's no guarantee that these references the Pixel 8 series, but it seems very likely. The first leaks for the Google Pixel 8 series are here. The vanilla model will likely be codenamed “Shiba” while the Pro model could be “Husky.”. So far, the specs don’t look...
Android Authority
Samsung's reluctance to make rollable phones may encourage other OEMs to try
An analyst believes that Samsung has no interest in making a rollable phone. The analyst believes Samsung lacks interest because of its strong grip on the foldable market. They also believe that Samsung’s monopoly on the foldable market may lead to other OEMs pursuing sliding phones as a way to stand out from the market leader.
CNET
The Latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumor Shows Foldables Are the New Note
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is only a few months old, but reports about what's in store for Samsung's next foldable are already emerging. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have a slot for storing Samsung's S Pen stylus, suggests a report from Korean news outlet The Elec, an addition that would make it more useful as a note taking device. It would be a small but important change that addresses one of the Z Fold 4's shortcomings and cements its place as a successor to the now-extinct Galaxy Note family.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
Android Authority
Google reveals Black Friday deals, including Pixel 6a for $300
Google is preparing for Black Friday by revealing its deals for the shopping event. Google has revealed some of its Black Friday deals in its online store. The deals include a number of devices, including its recently released Pixel 7 phones. Just because Black Friday is still weeks away, that...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S10 series gets new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update brings minor stability and functional improvements as well as some bug fixes. The official changelog mentions improved camera stability and Bluetooth connectivity. It may also contain some system optimizations. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Android Authority
November 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, first update for Pixel 7
The latest update is the first for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and fixes some bugs. The November 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Preview: all expected new features
With a new 200MP main camera and the biggest upgrade in processors in years, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shapes up as a worthy successor to the popular S22 Ultra. The new Samsung flagship is not official yet. It is expected to make its official debut in February 2023, but with the rumor mill in full swing, we already know a lot about it even before the release: we have seen the leaked photos and we have heard most of the specs.
Phone Arena
Amazon surprises with rare discount on AirPods Pro 2 - but act fast!
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 that were announced in September and are one of the best earbuds around are currently discounted at Amazon. The new buds have the same design as the OG AirPods Pro, but they now come in an upgraded case that is IPX4 resistant like the buds themselves and will be able to withstand sweat and light rain. The case also has a lanyard loop and Apple has equipped it with the U1 chip and a speaker so that it'll be easy to find if you misplace it.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A73 5G gets October update ahead of Android 13
Samsung is pushing new software updates for its Galaxy smartphones left, right, and center. Some are getting the Android 13 update, while others are picking up the latest, November security patch. The Galaxy A73 5G is getting into the mix today. Unfortunately, the premium mid-ranger is only receiving the October security update.
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
Android Authority
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 announced: The 64-bit only era is here
Mediatek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rival brings a 64-bit-only design, hardware-based ray tracing, and more. Mediatek stepped up its flagship silicon game last year when it announced the Dimensity 9000 processor. This marked the company’s first attempt at a truly cutting-edge chipset to take on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series.
