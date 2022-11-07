ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

'Our kinda guys': Michigan State basketball signs highly touted class

East Lansing — As Michigan State prepares to embark on arguably its most difficult nonconference schedule under coach Tom Izzo, beginning with Friday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, the Spartans were busy securing their future on Wednesday. That’s because Izzo, the Hall of...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment

There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan

The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise

Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
EAST LANSING, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?

After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Incumbents fare well in two Mid-Michigan school board races

Incumbents fared well in two high-profile mid-Michigan school board races on Tuesday. In Lansing, Caitlin Cavanagh won re-election to the board. So did Missy Lilje, who will serve out a partial term. Cavanagh is an associate professor in the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice whose work includes adolescent...
LANSING, MI

