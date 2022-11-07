Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
National recruiting analyst says "the smoke is real" between Michigan State, 5-star QB Dante Moore
Recruiting experts at 247Sports believe the Spartans have a real shot at flipping the highest-ranked player in the state of Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
Lawyer Says Wolverines Player Started Tunnel Fight After MSU-Michigan
Two videos captured separate fights that occurred in Michigan’s tunnel following the Wolverines’ 29–7 victory over their rivals.
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Why Michigan State Football Players Should Be Criminally Charged
Never in my life have I seen something so stupidly displayed by a group of grown men from a school with such high values like Michigan State University and its football program. Before events unfolded afterward, the University of Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State University Spartans in their annual...
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
Freshman Jaxon Kohler draws praise from Tom Izzo following Spartans' season-opener
The Spartans will rely on the youngster to provide depth to their frontcourt in 2022-23...
Detroit News
'Our kinda guys': Michigan State basketball signs highly touted class
East Lansing — As Michigan State prepares to embark on arguably its most difficult nonconference schedule under coach Tom Izzo, beginning with Friday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, the Spartans were busy securing their future on Wednesday. That’s because Izzo, the Hall of...
No. 2 Gonzaga battles Michigan State on USS Abraham Lincoln
Friday is the 11-year anniversary of when Michigan State lost to North Carolina on the flight deck of a Naval
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment
There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
Michigan State linebacker named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
A Spartan has brought home the conference's "Defensive Player of the Week" award for the fourth time this season...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
Five Takeaways: Michigan State cruises to season-opening win over Northern Arizona
The Spartans open the 2022-23 men's basketball season with a home victory!
saturdaytradition.com
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
diehardsport.com
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?
After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
wkar.org
Incumbents fare well in two Mid-Michigan school board races
Incumbents fared well in two high-profile mid-Michigan school board races on Tuesday. In Lansing, Caitlin Cavanagh won re-election to the board. So did Missy Lilje, who will serve out a partial term. Cavanagh is an associate professor in the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice whose work includes adolescent...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
