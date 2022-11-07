Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) Two men were arrested on warrants in Adair County.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Jesse Andrew Queener, of Stuart, on October 30th on a warrant for Contempt- Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order. Queener was held on $300 cash or surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen, of Des Moines, on November 1st on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Allen was held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.

In other activity, the Adair Police Department arrested 33-year-old Christopher Scott Buer, of Ames, following a traffic stop on October 30th. Buer was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd and Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia. Buer was held on $1,300 cash or surety bond.

Adair Police arrested 23-year-old Jacob Rigoberto Murillo, of Adel, on November 5th for OWI 1st Offense. Murillo was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Greenfield Police arrested 55-year-old James Charles Shelton Jr., of Des Moines, on November 5th for OWI 1st Offense. Shelton was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Greenfield Police arrested 56-year-old Bruce Leroy Kerr, of Creston, on October 30th for OWI 1st Offense. Kerr was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.