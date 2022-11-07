Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Related
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
leoweekly.com
Where Six Louisville Unionization Efforts Stand
At a time of rising economic inequality and inflation — and fresh from experiences during the height of the pandemic that left some employees feeling like expendable commodities while giving others a taste of better working conditions when offices were emptied — American workers are increasingly turning to unions.
Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent
The two small forwards were the only commitment for the Cardinals in the Class of 2023.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville Returns With More Lights Than Ever
Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville returns this Friday, November 11 with more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections and nearly 900 illuminated characters. There are also 4 LED light tunnels and a new 200 foot mega-light tunnel, lasers and more. Lights under Louisville will be open daily from...
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
BRL: Interview With Former Louisville WR Doug Beaumont
Doug Beaumont, a native of Louisville, played high school football for Louisville Male High School. Coming out of high school, he was given a three-star rating by 247 Sports. He received offers from both the major programs in the state of Kentucky, the Cardinals and the Wildcats, but ended up choosing Louisville over Lexington.
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
leoweekly.com
Pizza Lupo Is Tops… And That’s Not All
I did a quick double-take when I heard that Pizza Lupo had won “Best Pizza” honors in LEO Weekly’s Readers’ Choice awards. Not that it isn’t worthy. Lupo’s wood-fired, leopard-spotted pies with their quality toppings are a go-to for me whenever I have pizza in mind. After all, “Pizza” is the restaurant’s first name.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy updated Nov. 9
The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy. A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS. Wednesday, Nov. 9. 7:30 p.m. — Laughs...
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
leoweekly.com
Democrat Craig Greenberg Louisville’s Next Mayor
Democrat Craig Greenberg, the former 21c Museum Hotels CEO who survived an assassination attempt in February, was elected as Louisville’s next mayor on Tuesday, defeating Republican Bill Dieruf. “I’m excited to work with each and every one of you here tonight and everyone across the entire city and state...
WHAS 11
Win the Ultimate Opening Night Experience, "Pretty Pampered in Louisville"
PNC Broadway in Louisville presents "Pretty Woman: The Musical." To register to win the "Pretty Pampered in Louisville" contest, visit whas11.com/contests.
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
stateoflouisville.com
Opinion: Through the joys of exoneration for Louisville basketball, a strange feeling persists
Louisville basketball fans, like you, I am incredibly excited to begin a new era together. But before we move forward, I must share that I feel a bit melancholic about what we leave behind. After 1,844 days, a nightmarish era of Louisville basketball drew to a close on Thursday with...
Kenny Payne 'Pleased' with Kamari Lands' Early Growth
The true freshman forward was the Cardinals' highest ranked recruit in the Class of 2022.
stateoflouisville.com
Three 2023 under the radar recruits to watch for Louisville football
It sure feels good to watch Louisville football winning again, doesn’t it?. As we get closer to the early signing period and some of the more well-known names amongst the Louisville football fan base begin to commit (either to Louisville or elsewhere), we need to start taking a look at some of the other prospects the staff could look to add to #FlyVille23. Here are three under-the-radar names that fans should keep an eye on (and show some love to).
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
WLKY.com
WATCH: 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was off-and-on cloud cover in the Louisville area early Tuesday morning, but it cleared up enough a few times to see the total lunar eclipse. WLKY was able to capture the video above with a tower camera in downtown Louisville. You can see the moon...
leoweekly.com
Guitar Legend Steve Vai To Play Old Forester’s Paristown Hall This Weekend
Steve Vai stops in Louisville at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall this Sunday, Nov. 13. Vai is making his return to the road after a trying couple of years. With being sidelined by the pandemic, torn tendons in one of his shoulders and issues with his fingers, Vai is ready to get back to work. Releasing his tenth album, Inviolate, Vai issued a challenge to himself to find something that interested him more than something that pushed boundaries.
