Louisville, KY

My 1053 WJLT

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Where Six Louisville Unionization Efforts Stand

At a time of rising economic inequality and inflation — and fresh from experiences during the height of the pandemic that left some employees feeling like expendable commodities while giving others a taste of better working conditions when offices were emptied — American workers are increasingly turning to unions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky

Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

BRL: Interview With Former Louisville WR Doug Beaumont

Doug Beaumont, a native of Louisville, played high school football for Louisville Male High School. Coming out of high school, he was given a three-star rating by 247 Sports. He received offers from both the major programs in the state of Kentucky, the Cardinals and the Wildcats, but ended up choosing Louisville over Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Pizza Lupo Is Tops… And That’s Not All

I did a quick double-take when I heard that Pizza Lupo had won “Best Pizza” honors in LEO Weekly’s Readers’ Choice awards. Not that it isn’t worthy. Lupo’s wood-fired, leopard-spotted pies with their quality toppings are a go-to for me whenever I have pizza in mind. After all, “Pizza” is the restaurant’s first name.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Democrat Craig Greenberg Louisville’s Next Mayor

Democrat Craig Greenberg, the former 21c Museum Hotels CEO who survived an assassination attempt in February, was elected as Louisville’s next mayor on Tuesday, defeating Republican Bill Dieruf. “I’m excited to work with each and every one of you here tonight and everyone across the entire city and state...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Three 2023 under the radar recruits to watch for Louisville football

It sure feels good to watch Louisville football winning again, doesn’t it?. As we get closer to the early signing period and some of the more well-known names amongst the Louisville football fan base begin to commit (either to Louisville or elsewhere), we need to start taking a look at some of the other prospects the staff could look to add to #FlyVille23. Here are three under-the-radar names that fans should keep an eye on (and show some love to).
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Guitar Legend Steve Vai To Play Old Forester’s Paristown Hall This Weekend

Steve Vai stops in Louisville at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall this Sunday, Nov. 13. Vai is making his return to the road after a trying couple of years. With being sidelined by the pandemic, torn tendons in one of his shoulders and issues with his fingers, Vai is ready to get back to work. Releasing his tenth album, Inviolate, Vai issued a challenge to himself to find something that interested him more than something that pushed boundaries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

