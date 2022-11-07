ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSST Radio

Wildcat Football’s Bi-District Opponent Firmed Up

Wildcat football this Friday travels to Forney to play in the opening round of playoffs. Friday, November 11 has Sulphur Springs playing Dallas Carter in Bi-District. Tickets for Friday’s postseason game can be purchased here. It is the first time in four seasons Wildcat football has qualified for the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Should TCU Drop the ‘Give’em Hell’ Chant?

Let's do some research on The Texas Christian University. In case you did not know, TCU is currently ranked fourth in the country for football. Yeah, they're leading the Big 12 which I know a lot of people in our area care about. This has lead to many more people watching their games and someone had a very interesting opinion after watching one of their most recent games. Below is a small snippet from the Fort Worth Star Telegram of an opinion from a fan.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M suffers decommitment from 5-star in-state linebacker

Texas A&M suffered a decommitment on Monday from an in-state linebacker who committed to the Aggies on July 30. Anthony Hill thanked the Texas A&M staff, but wrote on social media that he would re-open his recruitment. Hill is from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas and listed at 6-2,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?

Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School

PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy