kjzz.com
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
upr.org
Long-time Utah reporter Marco Ortiz dies unexpectedly
Marco Ortiz, long-time KTVX-Channel 4 reporter, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning. No cause of death was announced. Ortiz started at KUTV-Channel 2 in 1992 as a general assignment reporter before switching to reporting on crime, which he continued after moving to KTVX in 2004. He was best known for his reports about unsolved crimes called “Justice Files.”
kjzz.com
'Buy Nothing' is a way to get what you need for free, help your neighbors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you search on social media or on the app store, you will find "Buy Nothing" groups are everywhere, including communities here in Utah. Buy Nothing is a movement that involves no money and people get what they need for free. The Buy Nothing...
ksl.com
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah's homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
utahbusiness.com
Not all of the ideas to save the Great Salt Lake are good ones.
Y ou’ve probably heard by now, but the Great Salt Lake is drying up. The lake reached record lows this summer, dropping to 4,190.1 feet in July. To put this in perspective, the lake was flexing about 3,000 square miles in the 90s. Now, it’s withered to less than 1,000.
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
KSLTV
Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
upr.org
2022 midterm recap with Damon Cann on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we recap the midterm election with Utah State University Political Science Professor Damon Cann. Of special interest in Utah has been the U.S. Senate race, in which Sen. Mike Lee won reelection. In Cache County it was the race for County Executive, which the incumbent David Zook appears to have won.. And nationally, the red wave has not happened, with both houses of Congress still up for grabs, and control of the Senate perhaps not decided until a possible Georgia runoff. Issues important to voters seemed to include abortion and inflation.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Madison County runaway teen found safe in Nevada
ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday. The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County...
Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats
Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
upr.org
How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night
Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property
Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
Utah man raises awareness for men's health during 'Movember'
A Utah man is making it his mission to raise awareness and funds for men's health during "Movember."
kjzz.com
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
upr.org
Utah Democrats fight for abortion rights and against extremism
Tom Williams: We bring on Now Ben Anderson, communications director for Utah Democratic Party. Ben Anderson, thanks for joining us. Tom Williams: So it's Tom Williams along with Damon Cann, USU political science professor, let me just ask you an open-ended question. What are you hoping to see tonight? What's got you excited?
ABC 4
Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
Utah’s flu cases are doubling weekly in the U. Health system. Here’s what a doctor says can keep you out of the hospital
University of Utah Health is reporting a weekly doubling of flu cases. A top U. Health administrator is advising Utahns to get their annual flu shot to avoid hospitalization or death and to protect others.
