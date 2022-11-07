ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Long-time Utah reporter Marco Ortiz dies unexpectedly

Marco Ortiz, long-time KTVX-Channel 4 reporter, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning. No cause of death was announced. Ortiz started at KUTV-Channel 2 in 1992 as a general assignment reporter before switching to reporting on crime, which he continued after moving to KTVX in 2004. He was best known for his reports about unsolved crimes called “Justice Files.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

2022 midterm recap with Damon Cann on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we recap the midterm election with Utah State University Political Science Professor Damon Cann. Of special interest in Utah has been the U.S. Senate race, in which Sen. Mike Lee won reelection. In Cache County it was the race for County Executive, which the incumbent David Zook appears to have won.. And nationally, the red wave has not happened, with both houses of Congress still up for grabs, and control of the Senate perhaps not decided until a possible Georgia runoff. Issues important to voters seemed to include abortion and inflation.
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Madison County runaway teen found safe in Nevada

ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday. The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Deseret News

Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats

Utah’s Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state’s four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening. Moore holds...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night

Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property

Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah Democrats fight for abortion rights and against extremism

Tom Williams: We bring on Now Ben Anderson, communications director for Utah Democratic Party. Ben Anderson, thanks for joining us. Tom Williams: So it's Tom Williams along with Damon Cann, USU political science professor, let me just ask you an open-ended question. What are you hoping to see tonight? What's got you excited?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Potential new Utah State flag narrowed down to final five

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Flag Task Force has narrowed designs for a new Utah state flag to a final five choices. The Task Force will now hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Utah State Capitol to review the final designs.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with the Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
