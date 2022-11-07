Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League
Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
KHOU
World Series Parade: Trey Mancini on being a Houston Astro
Mancini joined the Astros late in the season in a trade with the Red Sox. He made some clutch hits and key plays during the run to the World Series Championship.
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
'I meant what I said': Dusty Baker signs 1-year contract with Astros to win 2nd World Series
Coming off a World Series win, manager Dusty Baker said he signed a one-year deal with the club to keep his word about winning a second World Series.
Xander Bogaerts opts out of Red Sox contract, becomes a free agent
Bogaerts, who has played in Boston for nearly a decade, is a free agent for the first time. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. The four-time All-Star had three years left...
Report: Astros to Extend Baker, Click Through 2023 Season
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane plans to extend both Dusty Baker and James Click for the 2023 season.
Astros' Álvarez Named American League MVP Finalist
For the first time in his career, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez was named a finalist for the Most Valuable Player Award.
NECN
Tomase: Making the Case for the Red Sox to Sign Willson Contreras
Tomase: Making the case for the Red Sox to sign Willson Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Red Sox want to save resources this winter, they could assign catching responsibilities to the tandem of Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. This approach comes with considerable risk, since McGuire...
NECN
Tomase: Red Sox Keep Telling Us They Want Bogaerts, But Actions Suggest Otherwise
Tomase: Sox keep telling us they want Bogaerts, but actions suggest otherwise originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are words, and then there are actions. Words are chalk on a wet sidewalk. Actions convey meaning. The Red Sox have spilled a lot of words about Xander Bogaerts over the...
Orioles free agency primer: Where might Baltimore strike in bid for ‘liftoff’?
Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is in Las Vegas for MLB’s General Manager Meetings, taking the first steps in an offseason in which he will attempt to back up his post-trade deadline promise of “liftoff from here” for the organization. Moves to this point have been minor, a byproduct of a quiet period through the postseason and shortly afterward. Waiver claims ...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos says final spot in the rotation is up for grabs
MLB free agency begins Thursday, and the Braves are sure to be active in rumors with a hole at shortstop. There are four marquee free agents on the market, and I’d bet my bottom dollar Atlanta lands one of Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. However, much of Braves Country seems fixated on Jacob deGrom. And for a good reason. He’s the most talented pitcher on the planet, and Atlanta has been tied to deGrom for some time.
Yardbarker
White Sox' Dylan Cease Named AL Cy Young Finalist
While the 2022 season was one to forget for the Chicago White Sox overall, Dylan Cease had an outstanding individual season. As a result, MLB named Cease one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. With Lance Lynn injured to start the year and Lucas Giolito dealing...
NECN
Could Red Sox Owner John Henry Buy the Washington Commanders?
Report: John Henry seen as potential bidder for Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Henry could be looking to add an NFL team to his portfolio. The Boston Red Sox owner is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders, according to The New York Post. The report comes days after Fenway Sports Group, led by Henry and chairman Tom Werner, put Liverpool F.C. up for sale.
Astros owner Jim Crane wants to bring back Justin Verlander, 'add a bat or two'
Verlander had the lowest ERA, WHIP and opponent batting average across baseball in 2022, all while returning from Tommy John surgery at age 39.
Red Sox Reportedly May Look To Japanese Ace To Fix Depleted Starting Rotation
Boston's starting rotation currently is in shambles but the Red Sox may be looking at a major move to fix it
MLB
Angels add Marcus Thames, Phil Plantier to coaching staff
The Angels are close to finalizing their coaching staff for the 2023 season, as they hired Marcus Thames as their hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach, the club announced on Monday. Third-base coach Mike Gallego, assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and...
What We Learned From the 2022 World Series
There were a lot of differences between the Phillies and Astros in this series, but there were a few key factors that set the two apart.
NBC Sports
Everything you need to know about Giants' important offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- About 10 hours after the final out of the 2022 MLB season was recorded in Houston, Major League Baseball released a list of 131 players who officially had become free agents. On Monday morning, that list got quite a bit more intriguing. Nine additional players opted out...
Comments / 0