Boston, MA

NESN

Red Sox’s Triston Casas Likely Won’t Return To Dominican Winter League

Triston Casas, once again, will lose some playing time due to an injury. The Boston Red Sox first baseman, who made his long-awaited Major League Baseball debut in 2022, was playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason. Casas suffered a knee injury that didn’t worry anyone on the staff, but he since has returned home.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better

Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Boston

Xander Bogaerts opts out of Red Sox contract, becomes a free agent

Bogaerts, who has played in Boston for nearly a decade, is a free agent for the first time. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. The four-time All-Star had three years left...
NECN

Tomase: Making the Case for the Red Sox to Sign Willson Contreras

Tomase: Making the case for the Red Sox to sign Willson Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Red Sox want to save resources this winter, they could assign catching responsibilities to the tandem of Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. This approach comes with considerable risk, since McGuire...
BOSTON, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles free agency primer: Where might Baltimore strike in bid for ‘liftoff’?

Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is in Las Vegas for MLB’s General Manager Meetings, taking the first steps in an offseason in which he will attempt to back up his post-trade deadline promise of “liftoff from here” for the organization. Moves to this point have been minor, a byproduct of a quiet period through the postseason and shortly afterward. Waiver claims ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says final spot in the rotation is up for grabs

MLB free agency begins Thursday, and the Braves are sure to be active in rumors with a hole at shortstop. There are four marquee free agents on the market, and I’d bet my bottom dollar Atlanta lands one of Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. However, much of Braves Country seems fixated on Jacob deGrom. And for a good reason. He’s the most talented pitcher on the planet, and Atlanta has been tied to deGrom for some time.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

White Sox' Dylan Cease Named AL Cy Young Finalist

While the 2022 season was one to forget for the Chicago White Sox overall, Dylan Cease had an outstanding individual season. As a result, MLB named Cease one of three finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. With Lance Lynn injured to start the year and Lucas Giolito dealing...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

Could Red Sox Owner John Henry Buy the Washington Commanders?

Report: John Henry seen as potential bidder for Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Henry could be looking to add an NFL team to his portfolio. The Boston Red Sox owner is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders, according to The New York Post. The report comes days after Fenway Sports Group, led by Henry and chairman Tom Werner, put Liverpool F.C. up for sale.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Angels add Marcus Thames, Phil Plantier to coaching staff

The Angels are close to finalizing their coaching staff for the 2023 season, as they hired Marcus Thames as their hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach, the club announced on Monday. Third-base coach Mike Gallego, assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and...
NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about Giants' important offseason

SAN FRANCISCO -- About 10 hours after the final out of the 2022 MLB season was recorded in Houston, Major League Baseball released a list of 131 players who officially had become free agents. On Monday morning, that list got quite a bit more intriguing. Nine additional players opted out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

