We're back to a double digit slate in the National Hockey League this evening, as 10 games are up on the board to consider wagers on. One of the early notable matchups features the Boston Bruins hosting the Calgary Flames. The Bruins are a league-best 11-2 this season in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights in the entire league for the fewest losses and second behind the Knights in total points with 22. They host the up-and-down Calgary Flames, who are scuffling after a 3-0 start; going 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

1 HOUR AGO