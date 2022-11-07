ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ESPN

Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr Opens Up About The Struggling Warriors

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors recently called his team’s latest road trip the “road trip from hell.”. Indeed, the team has made history as the first defending champions to start the season 0-6 on the road. There is no doubt that the Warriors aren’t playing as...
NBC Sports

Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4

What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Nike Detroit Pistons City Edition gear available now

Detroit Pistons City Edition gear from Nike is now live at Fanatics. Act fast if you want to secure some new gear – because it’s selling fast. Every year, basketball fans get hyped to see teases and leaks of new jerseys/uniforms for their favorite teams. It was no different this year and now we’ve officially seen Nike’s Detroit Pistons City Edition uniforms.
DETROIT, MI
WCNC

Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Best NHL Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Puck Lines and Totals for Thursday, November 10)

We're back to a double digit slate in the National Hockey League this evening, as 10 games are up on the board to consider wagers on. One of the early notable matchups features the Boston Bruins hosting the Calgary Flames. The Bruins are a league-best 11-2 this season in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights in the entire league for the fewest losses and second behind the Knights in total points with 22. They host the up-and-down Calgary Flames, who are scuffling after a 3-0 start; going 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.
FanSided

FanSided

