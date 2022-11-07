Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Golden State Warriors Announce 2 Roster Moves
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have sent two players to the G League.
Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Kings
Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.
More controversy: Kings coach Mike Brown cries foul after loss to Golden State Warriors
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
ESPN
Curry scores 47, Warriors beat Kings to end 5-game skid
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. “Steph was breathtaking,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the greatest players of...
SB Nation
The Sacramento Kings were robbed again by another blown call from the officials
NBA officials have long been known to miss a call or ten during a game. Yes, the NBA may be the most difficult sport to officiate, but some calls are so egregious that you can't justify missing them. Watching and covering the Rockets for many years, I know firsthand about...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr Opens Up About The Struggling Warriors
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors recently called his team’s latest road trip the “road trip from hell.”. Indeed, the team has made history as the first defending champions to start the season 0-6 on the road. There is no doubt that the Warriors aren’t playing as...
NBC Sports
Draymond compares Steph's takeover vs. Kings to Finals Game 4
What Steph Curry did Monday night at Chase Center was special. So special, in fact, that teammate Draymond Green saw similarities from Curry's 47-point effort in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings to the all-time performance that took all the gas out of the Boston Celtics in June.
Kings Totally Screwed by Horrendous No-Call vs. Warriors
A terrible look for the refs.
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Mavericks, Blazers & 76ers Have Great Value On The Road)
We have a light day in the NBA, with just four games on tonight. After a jam-packed 13 game slate last night, five teams are playing on a back-to-back tonight. It may not be a lot of games on the docket, but there is still basketball to take us through the end of the night – and BetSided has you covered.
NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Joel Embiid, Kyle Kuzma and Blazers-Pelicans)
Our guy Peter Dewey went 2-2 in this column yesterday, hitting on the Clippers 1Q ML against the Lakers and taking the UNDER on Bobby Portis’ PRA. Tonight, I’ll be playing substitute teacher and give out my best bets for the four-game slate in the NBA. We’re looking...
Nike Detroit Pistons City Edition gear available now
Detroit Pistons City Edition gear from Nike is now live at Fanatics. Act fast if you want to secure some new gear – because it’s selling fast. Every year, basketball fans get hyped to see teases and leaks of new jerseys/uniforms for their favorite teams. It was no different this year and now we’ve officially seen Nike’s Detroit Pistons City Edition uniforms.
Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game
Damian Lillard remains listed as questionable (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.
WCNC
Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
NBA Power Rankings: Magic Gaining Respect After Warriors Win?
The Orlando Magic is 2-8, but the way the team is losing games has caught the attention of pundits around the country.
Best NHL Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Puck Lines and Totals for Thursday, November 10)
We're back to a double digit slate in the National Hockey League this evening, as 10 games are up on the board to consider wagers on. One of the early notable matchups features the Boston Bruins hosting the Calgary Flames. The Bruins are a league-best 11-2 this season in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights in the entire league for the fewest losses and second behind the Knights in total points with 22. They host the up-and-down Calgary Flames, who are scuffling after a 3-0 start; going 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.
Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets
Frustrations are building for the Charlotte Hornets, and positive feelings might be the defining trait for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Cavaliers Reveal 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms and Court Design
The Cavs have revealed their 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms and court design. The threads are inspired by Cleveland Metroparks and were designed by Cavaliers Creative Director Daniel Arsham.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
565K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0