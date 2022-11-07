Read full article on original website
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Ja Morant Believes The Memphis Grizzlies Have The Best Backcourt In The NBA
Ja Morant says the Grizzlies' backcourt is the best in the NBA.
This former Utah Jazz point guard has been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Billy Donovan doesn't want the Chicago Bulls to be overly dependent on DeMar DeRozan
Billy Donovan wants the Chicago Bulls to develop an offensive identity outside of DeMar DeRozan
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls
On November 7, 1987, Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen debuted against the 76ers
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the race for the 2022-23 MVP Award.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Nike Miami Heat City Edition gear available now
Miami Heat City Edition gear from Nike is now live at Fanatics. Act fast if you want to secure some new gear – because it’s selling fast. Every year, basketball fans get hyped to see teases and leaks of new jerseys/uniforms for their favorite teams. It was no different this year and now we’ve officially seen Nike’s Miami Heat City Edition uniforms.
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
Dinwiddie Leads Mavs in Loss to Magic; Doncic's 30-Point Streak Snapped
Despite a season-high 29 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavericks struggled to score down the stretch as the Magic got the 94-87 victory.
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points
The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
The greatest players in Florida State football history
Fred Biletnikoff, Wide Receiver (1962-64) Biletnikoff was such a good college wide receiver during the 1960s that there's an award named in his honor. Though injuries plagued Biletnikoff early in his Florida State career, he was a consensus All-American by the end. (He also played defense as a junior.) As a senior in 1964, Biletnikoff had 70 receptions and led the nation with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. His then-school-record 13 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns during the 1964 Gator Bowl is considered one of the all-time great performances in college football history.
Jayson Tatum wins battle vs. Ja Morant as Celtics hold off Grizzlies: 7 takeaways
Jayson Tatum was spectacular, but Marcus Smart may have been even better. The Celtics held off the Grizzlies down the stretch in a battle between offensive-minded teams on Monday, claiming a 109-106 victory. Here are the takeaways, as the Celtics improved to 7-3 with their third straight win. 1. Jayson...
Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic Is Quietly Finding His Groove
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was used as a scapegoat last season. Many fans and media questioned his play and what the Bulls gave up in a trade due to his production. You see, Vucevic wasn't used to the role he was asked to play. After being the leading man in Orlando for almost a decade, he had to learn to adapt to being a third fiddle.
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO -- — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes...
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
