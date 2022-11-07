ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Ohio Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Ohio Avenue in Clifton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

I-75 Sourth closed at Hopple due to crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash or how long the interstate will remain closed. We will update this story as more information surfaces. See a spelling or...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deadly crash closes I-75 South at Hopple

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A deadly crash has southbound Interstate 75 closed beneath the Hopple Street overpass, police say. It happened sometime after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No word on the cause of the crash. Police say the interstate will be shut down at I-74 and I-74 East “for several hours.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashwood Drive in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Ashwood Drive in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of police activity on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on I-75 in the West End due to a crash

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in the West End after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the 9th Street and Western Hills Viaduct exits at 3:19...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Zion Hill Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Zion Hill Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH

