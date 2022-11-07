Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorm moving on, slick, icy roads remain at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm is on its way out of the Lake Tahoe Basin after dropping at least a couple feet of snow. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday for lingering snow showers. While the heavy...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
sierrawave.net
CALTRANS PRESS RELEASE – US 395 CLOSED NORTH OF BISHOP
UPDATE: 11/8/2022 @ 20:00 HRS. – 395 IS NOW CLOSED FROM GORGE RD. TO THE NEVADA STATE LINE DUE TO SNOW. BISHOP – Caltrans District 9 has closed U.S. 395 through most of Mono County due to heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions. The highway is closed from the junction of Gorge Road north of Bishop to the junction of State Route 182 in Bridgeport. Caltrans asks that all drivers respect these closures and not try to get around them even if directed to by navigation software. Maintenance crews are working to reopen the highway. Caltrans will post updates on this closure to its social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 10am Wednesday
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have extended a Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra Counties, including Susanville. The NWS extended the warning through late Wednesday morning due to continued travel impacts. Heavy snow is just beginning to fall in the Honey...
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
sierrawave.net
UPDATE: CALTRANS REPORTS US 395 REOPENS FROM CLOSURE
BISHOP – Caltrans District 9 reopened U.S. 395 this morning from its overnight closure. The highway closed Tuesday evening through most of Mono County due to heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions. As of 7:30 am today, the highway is fully open to passenger vehicles with chain control restrictions in place.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowy Election Day at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Getting to the polls this Election Day is going to take some extra effort with the brunt of a multi-day snowstorm expected to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin throughout the day. Drop box locations in South Lake Tahoe are open and polls will follow...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Chain restrictions eased at Lake Tahoe; More snow on way
Update 12:45 pm.: Chain restrictions have eased at Lake Tahoe. The only highway with chain controls is U.S. Highway 50 from Glenbrook over Spooner Summit. Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drives with snow tires. For the rest of the highways at Lake Tahoe, there are no chain controls.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
2news.com
Carson City Launches Survey for New Neighborhood Streets Pavement Preservation Program
(Nov. 9, 2022) The Carson City Department of Public Works has launched a new community initiative and website: Invest In Your Neighborhood Streets! Preserve Carson City Roads. The initiative and website aid in educating Carson City residents and drivers about current roadway conditions, preservation solutions, funding sources, and potential investment options are available for Carson City roads.
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
2news.com
Damonte Ranch Wetlands Trail Sunset Hike
Here's a great hike or walk you can do right here in Reno at the Damonte Ranch Park and Wetlands Trail in South Reno. The trail loops around for about 3 miles with pretty views of the meadows, mountains and wildlife. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/damonte-ranch-wetland-loop.
Nevada County Election Results 2022
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
2news.com
City of Reno Hosting Public Workshop on Sewer Connection Fees
The City of Reno’s Regional Infrastructure team is hosting a sewer connection fee public workshop on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. on the first floor of Reno City Hall (located at 1 E 1st St, Reno, NV 89501) in the Council Chamber. Sewer connection fees are a one-time...
El Dorado County Election Results 2022
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents in El Dorado County will be able to vote on two separate city councils and make their choice on several measures. Residents in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe will be voting to fill three seats each in their respective city councils. County residents will decide if Measures R […]
Nevada Appeal
Live coverage: Carson City voters make their voices heard in 2022 General Election
This story will be updated throughout the day and with early voting returns. Be sure to refresh. *** Results are unofficial. Votes can be counted for up to 10 days. ****. From the Associated Press: Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.
calculatedriskblog.com
Second Home Market: South Lake Tahoe in October
With the pandemic, there was a surge in 2nd home buying. I'm looking at data for some second home markets - and I'm tracking those markets to see if there is an impact from lending changes, rising mortgage rates or the easing of the pandemic. This graph is for South...
