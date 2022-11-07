Read full article on original website
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Android 13 is presumably rolling out only to one Samsung Galaxy S10 model
Samsung is said to be rolling out One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S10 Lite in December.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Google Pixel users just got a cool free upgrade
Pixel Recorder 4.0 is coming – and has tons of great features
Phone Arena
Samsung is rapidly spreading the stable Android 13 love to the Galaxy S21 series
The (Android) world's heavyweight champion of software updates is at it again, doing what it does best by delivering the latest OS build to last year's Galaxy S21 family. That means the (slowly) aging S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra powerhouses are officially beating the vast majority of other companies' 2022 flagships to the stable Android 13 punch. The over-the-air rollout widely reported across Reddit comes just a couple of weeks after Samsung kicked things off with this year's S22 trio.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Android Central
S22: Android Update Yesterday, Now Text Messages No Longer Wake Up Screen
Subject says it all. Prior to the Android update yesterday, text messages always woke up the screen and showed as a pop-up. Now, I just hear the alert sound and then see the notification on the AOD. I believe I've tried everything, but I would appreciate any input on how to fix this. Thanks!
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Tom's Guide
Your Google Pixel 7 has a secret button on the back — here's how to use it
Here's how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel to create your own shortcuts. You should learn how to use Quick Tap on Google Pixel if you're the new owner of a Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro, since it's a very handy shortcut to have. The Quick...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus 9 phones are getting OxygenOS 13
OnePlus is pushing the latest version of its highly customized Android skin OxygenOS 13 to its older devices. Now, we just got word that the company is pushing OxygenOS 13 to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. These two phones were OnePlus’s 2021 flagships. They brought the list specs for...
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
The Verge
Amazon Photos has finally been redesigned for Android users
Amazon Photos on Android has been redesigned to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users, bringing the service in line with a similar update that rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago. Now, Amazon Photo users can search a photo gallery from the...
Android Authority
First apparent leaks of Pixel 8 series show codenames, some expected specs
There's no guarantee that these references the Pixel 8 series, but it seems very likely. The first leaks for the Google Pixel 8 series are here. The vanilla model will likely be codenamed “Shiba” while the Pro model could be “Husky.”. So far, the specs don’t look...
iOS 16.1.1 tipped to launch soon to fix this major Wi-Fi bug
iOS 16.1.1 could be arriving in the near future and potentially provide a fix for several iPhone bugs.
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
The Galaxy A53 5G grabs the One UI 5 (Android 13) update
Samsung continues rolling out its stable One UI 5 (Android 13) update, extending the software to its mid-range phones starting with the Galaxy A53 5G.
Apple puts iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode feature into test in new campaign
The new Action Mode function is one of the nicest features of the iPhone 14 series. Although it’s available with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple just released a Shot on iPhone campaign highlighting how this feature works with its premium phone. While the iPhone...
Google’s new photo picker is now available on virtually all Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google introduced a new dedicated media picker with Android 13. Rather than give apps potential access to all your files via the familiar document picker, this new option offers both a more private and easier to use option for those occasions when you want to share images. Google managed to make this media picker a part of the Google Play Services, which means that you don’t actually need to have Android 13 on your phone to use it. And in fact, Google has just confirmed that it has now backported the feature all the way to Android 4.4 KitKat, first released in 2013.
