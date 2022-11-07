100.3 Cincy’s Rnb Station And Walker Funeral Home Presents The Black Business Spotlight.

Destiny Beauty Academy Was Birth From The Hearts And Souls Of Nicole & Sheila In 2021! While Working For A Cosmetology School, They Saw A Need For Students To Have A Team Of Educators That Would Encourage And Uplift The Young Men And Women Who Wanted To Grow And Receive A Quality Education.

Nicole Taylor, Having A Background In Finance And Education And Sheila Crossty Having A Background In Education And Business, Together Bring More Than 50 Years Of Experience To The Industry!

Nicole & Sheilas Goals Are To Build The Family Unit And Teach Generational Wealth, By Building Skills And Sharing Knowledge. At Destiny Beauty Academy They Understand That To Build Sustaining Change You Must Start With The Head.

When Students Leave Destiny Beauty Academy, They Will Leave With Little To No Debt, They Will Leave With The Mental And Physical Fortitude To Build A Successful Career That Consist Of Not Just Working Behind The Chair But One That Affords Them The Opportunity To Build Wealth And Not Just Create A Job For Themselves.

