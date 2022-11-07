ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Black Business Spotlight: Destiny Beauty Academy

By Stowe
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZEHC_0j1uv84m00

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

100.3 Cincy’s Rnb Station And Walker Funeral Home Presents The Black Business Spotlight.

This Month We Are Shining The Light On

Nicole Taylor & Sheila Crossty, Of Destiny Beauty Academy!

Destiny Beauty Academy Was Birth From The Hearts And Souls Of Nicole & Sheila In 2021! While Working For A Cosmetology School, They Saw A Need For Students To Have A Team Of Educators That Would Encourage And Uplift The Young Men And Women Who Wanted To Grow And Receive A Quality Education.

Nicole Taylor, Having A Background In Finance And Education And Sheila Crossty Having A Background In Education And Business, Together Bring More Than 50 Years Of Experience To The Industry!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hlg8I_0j1uv84m00

Source: Urban 1 / Urban 1

Nicole & Sheilas Goals Are To Build The Family Unit And Teach Generational Wealth, By Building Skills And Sharing Knowledge. At Destiny Beauty Academy They Understand That To Build Sustaining Change You Must Start With The Head.

When Students Leave Destiny Beauty Academy, They Will Leave With Little To No Debt, They Will Leave With The Mental And Physical Fortitude To Build A Successful Career That Consist Of Not Just Working Behind The Chair But One That Affords Them The Opportunity To Build Wealth And Not Just Create A Job For Themselves.

Nicole Taylor And Sheila Crossty Of Destiny Beauty Academy, 100.3 Cincys R&b Station And Walker Funeral Homes Congratulate You Once Again On Being Selected As This Months Black Business Spotlight.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women

When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Essence

Tiffany & Co. Continues Its Commitment To Building A More Equitable & Inclusive Jewelry Industry

Since the launch of social impact platform Atrium, Tiffany & Co. has made strides through its educational pillar. Tiffany & Co. has long been committed to building a more equitable and inclusive jewelry industry. From Beyonce’s brand ambassadorship to, more specifically, through its social impact platform, Atrium. Since the initiative’s launch earlier this past year, the storied fine jeweler has made significant strides through its educational pillar initiatives: The About Love Scholarship Program, Tiffany & Co. and Harlem’s Fashion Row: ICON 360 HBCU Summit, and LVMH Métiers d’Excellence Institute.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Bristol children's experiences of racism shared in new book

A book designed to get children talking about issues around racism is being released. 'If Racism Vanished for a Day' draws on the experiences of 10 and 11-year-olds from three primary schools in Bristol. The illustrated book is part of the University of the West of England (UWE) RESPECT project,...
disruptmagazine.com

Rick Jordan Puts Your Personal Development on Steroids with The All In Podcast

A new generation of do-it-yourselfers has emerged thanks to the proliferation of digital tools and the resulting explosion in information availability. In today’s highly connected world, highly motivated people can finally realize their ambitions in areas ranging from education and employment thanks to the strategic use of today’s digital tools. Although individuals can make substantial progress toward their objectives on their own, it is still beneficial to seek the advice of experts and those familiar with the A to Z of a given endeavor. CEO of ReachOut Technology and host of the All In With Rick Jordan podcast, Rick Jordan is a trusted authority whose insights have aided countless individuals in the field of personal development.
Fstoppers

An Important Photography Lesson

It can be easy to look at top photographers and think that they have simply unattainable levels of skill and natural talent and as such, that a normal person can never reach such heights. However, the truth is a lot more complex than that, and it is something that you should really think about as you grow and mature as a photographer. This excellent video essay discusses why photography is less about skills and more about the time and dedication you put into its pursuit.
theodysseyonline.com

The Beauty of Creativity

Creativity wears many different colors. She lives in the spaces without wonder. The world is her canvas and her mind the creator. She wanders between paths of silent deliberation. Her mind is taunted by her enemy, impatience. She is a teacher of many and a friend to silence and modesty.
fashionweekdaily.com

Meet Jules Rodriguez: The Latina Influencer You Should Know About

Jules Rodriguez is a Latina influencer who consistently records successes at juggling multiple projects. As a woman of many talents, Jules’ work life consists of running her sustainable and eco-friendly marketplace buildtoblossom.com. From clothing and accessories to lifestyle and spirituality products, buildtoblossom.com is your one-stop shop for eco-friendly everyday necessities.
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy