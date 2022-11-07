ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot while working at after-hours club on city’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an after-hours club Sunday on the city’s East Side. Demetrius Williams, 33, of Cleveland was shot about 6:15 a.m. on Gay Avenue and East 124th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police received a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, notifies police of possible shootings.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Euclid girl missing since Nov. 6

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Makayla Breyon Wells. She left her home on Nov. 6 and has not returned, according to police. Police said she texted her mom why she left, but has not responded to her friends. If you see...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

State troopers capture suspect accused of killing South Euclid man

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio state troopers have captured a suspect accused of shooting and killing a South Euclid man last month in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 29-year-old Devonte Finley was charged with aggravated murder after he allegedly shot 22-year-old Keith Jackson to death inside a home on the 3800 block of East 149th Street back on Oct. 26. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force believed Finley had fled to Greenville, South Carolina, but Marshals there "narrowly missed" him at a relative's home late Monday night and learned he was headed back to Northeast Ohio.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen boy in critical condition after being struck by car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car Monday evening in East Akron, police say. The teen reportedly was walking on the 1000 block of East Archwood Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. when he tried to cross the street. Police say a car driving west on East Archwood struck the boy as he stepped onto the street.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street. According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

