Diana Taurasi joins Kobe Bryant's foundation for Mesa Boys & Girls Club basketball court dedication

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant have their legacies honored at a newly refurbished outdoor basketball court at Mesa Grant Woods Boys & Girls Club Branch.

The Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi was on hand at a Saturday dedication for the new court as part of a partnership with the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and BODYARMOR sports drink.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, joined Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia Bryant and Mesa mayor John Giles for the dedication. Also on hand were Mesa Police chief Ken Cost, club president and CEO Marcia Mintz, along with representatives from Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, BODYARMOR, Tempe-based Swire Coca-Cola. and about 30 children and their families.

“That was really cool. He was a player on another level," Giles said to The Republic about Kobe Bryant. "Phoenix Suns were hurt by him a lot, but he’s one of the greatest of all-time. So it’s very exciting and flattering that we have a piece of his legacy in Mesa.”

The Los Angeles Lakers' Hall of Famer tragically was killed along with Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles in January 2020.

Saturday's event included Taurasi and Natalia interviewing each other on the court and then holding a basketball clinic for the kids in attendance.

“I would just like to emphasize that my dad was so heavy on encouraging young girls to follow their passion," Natalia Bryant told The Republic. "You could be in the WNBA, follow your passion. I think, especially growing up as girls, we’re taught that we’re not in the same playing level as other boys our age.

"And I think it’s so important for us as a foundation to be partnering with Diana and I’m so honored that she’s taken the time to be partnered with us because it just means so much. I just want girls, especially girls here, to know that they can do anything they want and that’s what my dad told me and all my sisters. …

“Just make sure that you try your best as much as you can.”

"Kobe & Gianna Bryant" are painted in the middle of the blue and white-colored court, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation and the BODYARMOR logos are stenciled under both baskets, and hashtags "Play Gigi's Way" are also painted along the court's opposite lengths.

One of Taurasi's messages to the children was, “Every time you come to this court, try to make shots and try to make friends.”

In addition, Kobe's jersey numbers 8 and 24 are etched on the court. The club is located near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive, just south of downtown Mesa.

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation plans to have 10 court dedications nationally.

In addition to Mesa, the first few markets where the courts have been dedicated are Kobe's hometown Philadelphia, along with Dallas, Chicago and Detroit within the past three months. The foundation plans to have others in Miami, Atlanta, and in L.A. soon.

A "Be Legendary" mural, which includes silhouettes of Kobe and Gianna, and No. 24 and her jersey No. 2, on the side of the Mesa Boys & Girls Club Branch building facing the court, will be the only one of its kind in the country.

“I think what’s unique about this is this is one of our few outdoor courts, so it’s the first time we’ve ever done a dedicated outdoor basketball court because of the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation and this mural,” Mintz told The Republic.

“They’ve done a couple courts nationally, but Mesa was chosen as the city in Arizona where they wanted to put this court, which is incredible.”

Taurasi explained that Mesa was chosen by the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation because she believe Mesa is "heart and soul" of the Phoenix area.

“This is where the hard-working people of Phoenix (metro area) live and enjoy the city," Taurasi said to The Republic. "To have this court for the kids, there’s nothing better a little kid to have a court to come and play and enjoy and have fun. I think what the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation are doing, they’re just setting the path for the next legacy to take it.

"And I think that’s the most important thing so that the next generation has that ownership and responsibility to really shepherd the next class of little human beings that are gonna take over our country. (The Mesa Boys and Girls Club, Mamba and Mambacita Foundation) are just doing an amazing giving them an a platform to express themselves.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diana Taurasi joins Kobe Bryant's foundation for Mesa Boys & Girls Club basketball court dedication