Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Raiders are a 6-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Raiders are -280 on the moneyline in the game.

The Colts are +220.

The over/under for the game is set at 42 points.

NFL Week 10 odds :

The Colts are coming off a 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots

The Raiders lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

The Raiders beat the Colts in Week 17 last season, 23-20.

The NFL Week 10 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings Week 10: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total

