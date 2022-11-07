Body found in a canal near Dunlap, Seventh avenues, Phoenix police say

A body was found in a canal near Dunlap and Seventh avenues on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person in the canal. When they arrived, they found the body. Preliminary information suggests there was no foul play, according to police.

The area was secured, and detectives were investigating.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

