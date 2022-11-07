ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Cowboys are a 5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -230 on the moneyline in the game.

The Packers are +180.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

NFL Week 10 odds :

The Cowboys are coming off a bye in NFL Week 9.

The Packers lost to the Detroit Lions, 15-9.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions :

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 10 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:25 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under

Comments / 0

 

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

