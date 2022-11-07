Watch: Toby Keith performs a duet with a famous Cincinnati restaurateur

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Popculture
Toby Keith Makes Surprise Performance, His First Following Cancer Diagnosis
Toby Keith recently made a surprise performance, marking his first time playing to a crowd since his cancer diagnosis. Billboard reports that, on Friday, the country music superstar sang a few songs at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. Keith was visiting the city for the 2022 Breeder's World Cup Championship event, which was held at Keeneland Race Course.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
thegnarlygnome.com
The Oak Tavern – Oakley’s Wing Haven
Situated in an unassuming building right outside of the main square in Oakley – the Oak Tavern is simple, without a lot of frills that too many places try to squeeze into a bar/restaurant. This isn’t the type of bar where you’ll see folks lined up to get in the door, nor will you find groups of people inside taking selfies next to some prop that is crammed into the building without any thought behind it.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
Fox 19
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
Father-In-Law of Former Bengal Sells $2 Billion Lottery Ticket
The defensive tackle played for Cincinnati from 2006-16.
Fox 19
Bearcats alum Travis Kelce pledges ‘transformational’ gift to university
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the NFL’s biggest stars is lending a helping hand to student-athletes at the University of Cincinnati. Kansas City Chiefs Tight End and former UC Bearcat Travis Kelce on Wednesday announced a Health and Wellness Endowment with the UC Athletics Department. The grant is funded...
linknky.com
Highland Heights Servatii location now open
After a mysterious Servatii sign popped up in Highland Heights back in October with no further details, the location announced Wednesday morning that it is officially open. You can now stop and grab a pastry from the new Servatii location at 2740 Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Servatii is a...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participate in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2 NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik was the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
UC Reveals Nipp at Night Uniform Combo
Cincinnati is battling the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium this Friday.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.http://cincinnati.com
Comments / 2