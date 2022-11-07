How would Nick Saban evaluate Bill O'Brien? Here's what the Alabama football coach said

After a second loss, everything is fully under the microscope for Alabama football. At the top of the list are people in leadership positions such as offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Coach Nick Saban was asked Monday how he would assess the body of work from the offense and the job O'Brien has done, and he said there are things in every part of the organization that the Crimson Tide needs to do better.

"I’m not going to analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent," Saban said. "We’re all working hard together. We’re all responsible for what we do. Do we need to play better on both sides of the ball? Absolutely."

Saban, whose No. 6 Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) will face No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) in Oxford, said Alabama needs to play better up front and make fewer mistakes overall as an organization.

"There’s not a coach or player in this organization that can’t do things better to help our players have a better chance to be successful," Saban said. "I think the players themselves also have to be accountable and go out there and do things they’re supposed to do, especially in critical times in the game."

Saban was later asked to speak on the overall role of coordinators. He was adamant in that he is not in any kind of passive role, even though he's not calling the offensive plays or the defense. He hears every play or defense that is called.

"I have the right to veto every one of those things," Saban said. "Do I think coordinators are in an important position of leadership and have a huge impact in preparation for a game? I don’t think there’s any question about that. I don’t think anybody would question that. Ultimately, the responsibility for what happens on the field comes down to me because I have the right when we’re planning to say, we need to do more of this, we need to do more of that. Also have the right to say we’re doing too much, we’re not doing enough, we’re not taking advantage of this. Is this too complicated for the players? That’s all on me."

Saban noted everyone is responsible to some degree and anybody in a leadership role is responsible.

The Alabama offense is averaging 41.8 points per game, which ranks No. 6 nationally. The defense has given up an average of 18.33 points per game, ranked No. 14.