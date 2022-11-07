ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How would Nick Saban evaluate Bill O'Brien? Here's what the Alabama football coach said

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfIlM_0j1uue9I00

After a second loss, everything is fully under the microscope for Alabama football. At the top of the list are people in leadership positions such as offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Coach Nick Saban was asked Monday how he would assess the body of work from the offense and the job O'Brien has done, and he said there are things in every part of the organization that the Crimson Tide needs to do better.

"I’m not going to analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent," Saban said. "We’re all working hard together. We’re all responsible for what we do. Do we need to play better on both sides of the ball? Absolutely."

Saban, whose No. 6 Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) will face No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) in Oxford, said Alabama needs to play better up front and make fewer mistakes overall as an organization.

"There’s not a coach or player in this organization that can’t do things better to help our players have a better chance to be successful," Saban said. "I think the players themselves also have to be accountable and go out there and do things they’re supposed to do, especially in critical times in the game."

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Why did Nick Saban go for two the second time and other Alabama football questions

PLAYMAKERS:Playmakers are needed to make the playoff. Alabama football doesn't have enough of them

Saban was later asked to speak on the overall role of coordinators. He was adamant in that he is not in any kind of passive role, even though he's not calling the offensive plays or the defense. He hears every play or defense that is called.

"I have the right to veto every one of those things," Saban said. "Do I think coordinators are in an important position of leadership and have a huge impact in preparation for a game? I don’t think there’s any question about that. I don’t think anybody would question that. Ultimately, the responsibility for what happens on the field comes down to me because I have the right when we’re planning to say, we need to do more of this, we need to do more of that. Also have the right to say we’re doing too much, we’re not doing enough, we’re not taking advantage of this. Is this too complicated for the players? That’s all on me."

Saban noted everyone is responsible to some degree and anybody in a leadership role is responsible.

The Alabama offense is averaging 41.8 points per game, which ranks No. 6 nationally. The defense has given up an average of 18.33 points per game, ranked No. 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Lane Kiffin Says Nick Saban Thrives From ‘Dynasty Over’ Talks

Lane Kiffin did not waste any time at his Monday afternoon press conference claiming that Alabama head coach Nick Saban's prime is not behind him just yet. When he saw quotes from Paul Finebaum saying the Nick Saban dynasty is over, Kiffin immediately explained that every time people start to talk about Saban's career coming to an end, they are basically giving the GOAT even more fuel.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy