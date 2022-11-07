ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Man convicted in Wicomico child sex case involving household member

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago
A 27-year-old man has been convicted of sex abuse and rape of a minor after a two-day jury trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court.

Steven Crocker, formerly of Salisbury, was convicted Oct. 26 by Circuit Court Judge Karen M. Dean of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and related offenses in a case prosecutors say involved a household member, the State's Attorney's Office reported.

It said the victim, who is under age 10, reported sexual abuse at the hands of the defendant in October 2021.

Sentencing was deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation. Crocker will remain in custody pending sentencing, the State's Attorney's Office said.

