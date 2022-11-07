ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sam Pittman: Arkansas DBs Myles Slusher, Anthony Brown suspended after arrests

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA8WA_0j1uuYno00

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has suspended defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown, he announced Monday.

The two players were arrested for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning, hours after the Razorbacks' 21-10 loss to Liberty. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1. They were both released on $265 bail.

Pittman said the pair will be suspended for at least a week, but they will participate in practice on the scout team. Brown, a freshman, has not appeared in any games this season. Slusher, a junior, is the starting nickel back and has played in five games, missing some due to injury.

WHAT'S NEXT:After loss to Liberty, getting bowl eligible got a whole lot harder for Arkansas football

MAILBAG:Where will Arkansas football need to replace talent next season?

Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) hosts LSU (7-2, 5-1) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

According to the police report, a crowd was gathered in the street near 336 N. West Ave. While attempting to disperse the crowd, an officer told Brown to get out of the street. He complied, then returned. The officer grabbed Brown's sleeve to move him off of the street, and Brown pushed the officer off of him.

While the officer attempted to arrest Brown, Slusher attempted to pull the officer off of his teammate and was arrested.

Pittman said he first heard about the arrests from athletics director Hunter Yurachek. The two discussed precedent for disciplinary actions, and then Pittman spoke with Brown and Slusher. He said the team had not yet held its weekly meeting, so he had not yet addressed the whole group about the incident.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith

No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman announces suspensions for 2 Arkansas defenders

Sam Pittman has announced that Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown will both be suspended for at least a week after they were arrested early Sunday morning. Slusher and Brown were arrested on disorderly conduct charges after an interaction with Fayetteville police in the area of the bar district just off Dickson Street. Brown was “intentionally standing in the roadway” after police allegedly told him to get out of the road. Slusher was later identified in a separate arrest report as he allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull him away from Brown, according to an arrest report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?

We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers. According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor. The Keep...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney

Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy