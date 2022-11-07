ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

Mother in Hartland murder-suicide found to also have self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXWX8_0j1uuUGu00

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the mother involved in the murder-suicide that left six dead, including four children, in the village of Hartland also had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident, which took place Oct. 21 in the 700 block of Mansfield Court in the village, rocked the Lake Country community when it was initially reported that six people were killed in a fire at an apartment complex.

After days of multiple local and statewide departments investigating the incident, it was determined that all the victims suffered gunshot wounds as part of a murder suicide. The six victims were identified as Jessica McKisick, mother of the four children; Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children; 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier; 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier; and two 3-year-old boys. The four children's deaths have been ruled homicides.

Hartland murder-suicide investigations reveal suicides by gunshots

Connor McKisick's death was determined be a suicide after determining his gunshot wound was self-inflicted. An ignitable liquid and multiple firearms also were found in the unit where the family resided, Police Chief Torin Misko said at the time.

A couple of weeks later, the Hartland Police Department announced it believes Jessica's McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted as well.

This was determined by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office and messages regarding the incident found on both Connor's and Jessica's cellular devices, according to a press release from Hartland police.

This incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Police say there are no other people of interest related to this incident and no further danger to the community.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

Comments / 11

David Vento
2d ago

I can't imagine what prompted the parents to commit such a horrible crime. Too many sick people out there!

Reply
8
Mia Wallace
2d ago

Talk about two selfish people that brought four children into the world just to murder them,wtf.

Reply
5
 

