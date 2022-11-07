ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Wind, rain, snow usher in wintry weather week for southwestern Utah

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 2 days ago
A week of rain, snow and winterlike temperatures started blowing into southwestern Utah on Monday, riding in on blustery wind that gusted to more than 60 miles per hour in some places.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday were forecasted to come with an up to 90% chance of precipitation across most of the region, with rain in lower elevations like St. George and snow at higher elevations like Cedar City.

Snow was expected to show up at about the 8,000-foot level by late Monday before dropping to about 6,000 feet — roughly the elevation of Cedar City — by Wednesday morning. It could drop to as low as 2,000 feet by early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City, meaning it would impact most of the Interstate 15 corridor from St. George to Salt Lake City.

The moisture was being driven by a low pressure system that was making its way down the Pacific coast, pushing wet air into much of the western U.S.

"While low pressure remains along the coast, a series of cold fronts will move across the western U.S. and cause widespread winter weather at mid and high elevations," the NWS announced in a briefing on Monday morning.

Following the rain and snow was a significant cold front and anticipated double-digit drops in average temperatures, with even St. George set to see nighttime temperatures drop below freezing by Thursday night.

In Cedar City, the daytime highs will drop into the 30s by Thursday, with nighttime lows of 18 on Thursday night and then in the low-20s every night for the rest of the short-term forecast.

"Temperatures will drop in the West behind the cold fronts, and below normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week," according to the NWS. "High temperatures are forecast to reach 15-25 degrees below normal in some areas."

