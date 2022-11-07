ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Casey Affleck felt about son Indiana, 18, moving to NYC for college

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Casey Affleck struggled with the thought of his son Indiana being “far away” before the 18-year-old left for college in August.

“He was raised in Los Angeles. He’s moving to New York City,” the actor told Haute Living in an August interview, published on Monday.

“Despite all the traveling I’ve done between the coasts, NYC has never felt as far away as it does now,” the “Manchester By the Sea” star, 47, added. “My son leaving is the only thing on my mind.”

The Oscar winner went on to tell the magazine about the “full life” he wants for Indiana.

“I know he will be fine,” Affleck said. “It isn’t his safety or success that I worry about. His happiness is what I want. But maybe this, too, is foolish. He will be happy and sometimes unhappy. No life should be anything else.”

Casey Affleck opened up about his son Indiana moving “far away” for college.
The Golden Globe winner noted that he wants the teen to experience “ponderosas, loving travel companions, and whales.”

He concluded, “I know that he already values these things. I know that he will seek them out. I know that he meets the fear of the unknown and far away with a brave and curious heart.”

The filmmaker hinted at his eldest child’s departure in an August Instagram post .

“You are ready for this,” Affleck wrote at the time. “You are uniquely wonderful, full of integrity, courage, and kindness. You will be an improvement to the land of ‘grownups.’

“And if you go out into the world with curious amazement and sincere gratitude, the world will (eventually) meet you with the same,” he continued. “Please remember that one of the best parts of any adventure … is coming home.”

Affleck is also the father of son Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix . He is currently dating 24-year-old actress Caylee Cowan .

