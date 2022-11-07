Santa's Mailbox is back! Beginning on Monday, November 21st, and each night leading up to Christmas, Santa will send one of his elves to stop by his special mailbox at the Municipal Building to pick up each child's letter so Santa can start working on all the presents! Hillsborough Recreation Department will have sample letters out next to the mailbox and on their website, for you to print. If you would like Santa to write back, please make sure your letter is in his mailbox by Friday, December 9th and you will get a response from the Big Guy himself! No postage is necessary!

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO