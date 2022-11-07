ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Recreation Department Announces Holliday Festivities

The Recreation Department has some really fun holiday programs coming up that everyone can enjoy!. Hillsborough Township will officially kick off the Holiday Season on Friday, December 2nd with the annual Township Christmas Tree lighting. The festivities begin at 6:00 pm and Santa will arrive at 7:00 to light the tree. Your favorite holiday characters will be on hand, and you can also check out the different attractions while enjoying hot cocoa & cookies.
Littercon November 12th

The Public Works Department is very excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of litter abatement with a festive community event to be held on Saturday, November 12th. Littercon is a township-wide litter cleanup that is held in preparation for the upcoming Holidays. Participants earn valuable volunteer hours and receive coupons to eat for free at participating local restaurants.
Flags for Heroes on Display at Municipal Complex

You may have noticed the 100 American flags on the lawn of the Municipal Complex at South Branch and Beekman. This fundraiser is once again being presented by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough with proceeds being donated to Hillsborough Township veterans. Each flag is sponsored by Hillsborough Residents to represent...
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program

The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program. The program, which is administered through the Hillsborough Township Social Services Department, looks to provide a small reprieve for those in need by lending a helping hand in providing gifts for the holidays.
Pajama Drive: November 14th through December 2nd

The Recreation Department is also hosting a Pajama Drive to benefit local families in need. They are collecting NEW sets of pajamas beginning on November 14th thru December 2nd. Donations can be brought to the Tree Lighting event on Friday, December 2nd or they can be placed in the donation box that will be located in the hallway leading to the library prior to the Tree Lighting. All sizes are welcome from infants to adults.
Santa' Mailbox Opens November 21st

Santa's Mailbox is back! Beginning on Monday, November 21st, and each night leading up to Christmas, Santa will send one of his elves to stop by his special mailbox at the Municipal Building to pick up each child's letter so Santa can start working on all the presents! Hillsborough Recreation Department will have sample letters out next to the mailbox and on their website, for you to print. If you would like Santa to write back, please make sure your letter is in his mailbox by Friday, December 9th and you will get a response from the Big Guy himself! No postage is necessary!
