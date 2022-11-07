Read full article on original website
hillsborough-nj.org
Recreation Department Announces Holliday Festivities
The Recreation Department has some really fun holiday programs coming up that everyone can enjoy!. Hillsborough Township will officially kick off the Holiday Season on Friday, December 2nd with the annual Township Christmas Tree lighting. The festivities begin at 6:00 pm and Santa will arrive at 7:00 to light the tree. Your favorite holiday characters will be on hand, and you can also check out the different attractions while enjoying hot cocoa & cookies.
Check Out The Sea Of Lights This Holiday Season At Jenk’s
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially in Point Pleasant, NJ. We’re officially in that transition period where it’s still Fall, but the Christmas lights are making their way into windows and front lawns and it’s not just because they’re still hung up from last year.
hillsborough-nj.org
Littercon November 12th
The Public Works Department is very excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of litter abatement with a festive community event to be held on Saturday, November 12th. Littercon is a township-wide litter cleanup that is held in preparation for the upcoming Holidays. Participants earn valuable volunteer hours and receive coupons to eat for free at participating local restaurants.
hillsborough-nj.org
Flags for Heroes on Display at Municipal Complex
You may have noticed the 100 American flags on the lawn of the Municipal Complex at South Branch and Beekman. This fundraiser is once again being presented by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough with proceeds being donated to Hillsborough Township veterans. Each flag is sponsored by Hillsborough Residents to represent...
hillsborough-nj.org
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program
The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network has started gearing up for the 2022 Holiday Food and Gift Program. The program, which is administered through the Hillsborough Township Social Services Department, looks to provide a small reprieve for those in need by lending a helping hand in providing gifts for the holidays.
hillsborough-nj.org
Pajama Drive: November 14th through December 2nd
The Recreation Department is also hosting a Pajama Drive to benefit local families in need. They are collecting NEW sets of pajamas beginning on November 14th thru December 2nd. Donations can be brought to the Tree Lighting event on Friday, December 2nd or they can be placed in the donation box that will be located in the hallway leading to the library prior to the Tree Lighting. All sizes are welcome from infants to adults.
hillsborough-nj.org
Santa' Mailbox Opens November 21st
Santa's Mailbox is back! Beginning on Monday, November 21st, and each night leading up to Christmas, Santa will send one of his elves to stop by his special mailbox at the Municipal Building to pick up each child's letter so Santa can start working on all the presents! Hillsborough Recreation Department will have sample letters out next to the mailbox and on their website, for you to print. If you would like Santa to write back, please make sure your letter is in his mailbox by Friday, December 9th and you will get a response from the Big Guy himself! No postage is necessary!
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets but none are quite as unique as the Lafayette Mill Antiques Center, keep reading to learn more.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
New Jersey, This Night Tubing Spot Rocks With Music And LED Light Show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
WINNERS: 3 NJ Powerball Players Take Home $1M
Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million second-tier Powerball prize drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8. One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The cash value is $997.6 million. The million-dollar tickets were sold at...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Three New Jersey Powerball tickets win $1 million after delayed drawing
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While no one in the New York City area won the $2.04 billion jackpot in Tuesday’s delayed drawing, three New Jersey winners took home $1 million, officials said. The winning tickets matched five of the white balls drawn to win the second-place prize. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing are: […]
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in NJ as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
The grand prize now stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 7.
A $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New Jersey
We know how big the drawing was for the NJ Lotter Powerball on Saturday night. The drawing was worth $1.5 Billion and there were no winners except for a couple of good winners in New Jersey, maybe not the billion, but some winners. We all buy lottery tickets and put...
Tracking windy, rainy weather heading to New Jersey by Friday
New Jersey will be dealing with some windy and wet weather to end the week.
