NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

- Net worth: $75 million Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton earned just under $15 million during his rookie year in 2011, but after eleven years as one of the most successful and marketable players in the league, his career earnings now total more than $133.5 million. Although he was named Rookie of the Year in 2011, the three-time Pro Bowler's season of magic was in 2015, when he was named league MVP and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance. You may also like: Can you solve these 'Jeopardy!' clues about the NFL?
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin. Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically...
Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday
Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and limited in Thursday's practice. Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6). Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media
Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
Falcons at Panthers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., 11 days after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers drop into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. But with little time...
Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) misses practice again
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Although idle, Allen was in attendance and walked out with a sleeve on his right arm at the team's practice session in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen's status remains uncertain for Sunday's home game versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum...
Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
